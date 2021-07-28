Stock Market Symbols

MONTRÉAL, July 28, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB) has renewed its long-term payroll services alliance with Quebec-based Desjardins, the leading financial cooperative in North America. The 10-year agreement is valued at over CA$500 million. Since 1997, CGI has collaborated with Desjardins to deliver comprehensive human capital management solutions in the Province of Quebec and across Canada.

Under the agreement, Desjardins extends its partnership with CGI for the management of the payroll service center, including business continuity, IT infrastructure and customer support services. Through CGI's business solutions and expertise, Desjardins will continue to benefit from robust, high quality and secure services.

"This extension demonstrates the confidence we have in CGI as a strategic partner and our shared commitment to agilely evolving payroll and related services to meet the fast-changing business needs of our 378,000 business clients who are likely to use the service," said Jean-Yves Bourgeois, Executive Vice-President of Business Services, Desjardins.

"We are delighted to continue our partnership with Desjardins for the next 10 years, and proud to support its ongoing digitization and growth," said Michael Godin, Senior Vice-President of CGI's Greater Montréal operations. "Our long-term collaboration has given us an in-depth understanding of Desjardins' business, challenges and goals, and this knowledge, combined with our teams' managed IT and business process services expertise, enables us to provide the solutions and support required to advance Desjardins' position in the highly competitive payroll services market."

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 78,000 consultants and other professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2020 reported revenue is C$12.16 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

