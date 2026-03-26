This initiative advances secure, personalized and resilient digital banking experiences, supported by CGI's AI-powered managed services

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MONTRÉAL, March 26, 2026 /CNW/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB), one of the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world, today announced a 10-year agreement with Caisse Alliance to modernize its member digital banking platform through deployment of ebankIT's nXP solution. This collaboration strengthens Caisse Alliance's ability to deliver secure, scalable and future-ready digital services.

The initiative will strengthen Caisse Alliance's Allia digital banking platform, enabling enhanced digital services while preserving the trust, reliability, and continuity members expect from their credit union through a smooth, carefully managed transition.

Under the agreement and building on CGI's existing relationship with Caisse Alliance, the transformation is designed to deliver tangible outcomes for members and the business, including faster access to digital services, more relevant personalized experiences, and accelerated time-to-market for new offerings, while maintaining operational stability.

"This partnership represents a strategic investment in the future of our members and our organization," said Pierre Dorval, President and Chief Executive Officer of Caisse Alliance. "Partnering with CGI and ebankIT allows us to strengthen our digital capabilities while remaining true to the values that define our credit union."

CGI and ebankIT will work collaboratively on the integration and configuration of the nXP platform, combining sector expertise, proven product capabilities, and disciplined delivery to provide a secure, scalable, and resilient digital banking solution. CGI brings deep financial services experience and a governed delivery approach to support a secure, robust, and predictable implementation.

The engagement also includes CGI's AI-powered managed services to support the stability, performance, and evolution of the platform over the life of the agreement. The platform will enable the ongoing evolution of Allia, building on its existing foundation to enable Caisse Alliance to introduce new capabilities over time as member needs and market demands change.

"This collaboration reflects CGI's long-standing commitment to supporting credit unions through meaningful and well-governed digital transformation," said Neville Ashleigh, Senior Vice-President, Atlantic Canada and responsible for Services to Credit Unions at CGI in Canada. "By prioritizing stability and member trust, we help our clients innovate confidently while continuing to serve their communities."

In anticipation of Open Banking's launch in Canada, the solution is designed to support future ecosystem integrations and secure, data-driven services, ensuring Caisse Alliance remains prepared as member expectations and the regulatory landscape evolve.

"In partnership with CGI, we are pleased to bring the full capabilities of the ebankIT nXP platform to Caisse Alliance," said João Pinto, Board Member at ebankIT. "Together, we are delivering a secure and scalable digital banking solution designed to support Caisse Alliance's long-term strategy."

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 94,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2025 reported revenue is CA$15.91 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

About Caisse Alliance

Caisse Alliance is a financial cooperative with 26 branch locations in 24 Northern Ontario communities. It has some 55,000 members, nearly 400 employees, a board of directors consisting of 12 directors and 35 members, and eight volunteers on six regional cooperative committees. Within the development of its communities, Caisse Alliance contributes to the success of its members through its cooperative values, the quality of its offer and the excellence of its services. With over CA$ 2.5 billion in assets, a dedicated team and modern digital solutions, Caisse Alliance is the preferred financial partner of its members and the key economic driver in its communities. To learn more, visit caissealliance.com.

About ebankIT

ebankIT is a global fintech company that enables banks and credit unions to deliver humanized, personalized, and accessible digital banking experiences across mobile, web, voice, and other modern digital channels. Enhanced with flexible and robust omnichannel capabilities, the ebankIT Digital Banking Platform helps financial institutions future-proof their digital strategy, accelerate digital transformation, and design customer-centric experiences that drive engagement and growth. Founded in 2014 and licensed across multiple markets, ebankIT partners with a growing ecosystem of financial institutions and technology providers to shape the future of digital banking.

Forward-looking information and statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other applicable United States safe harbours. All such forward-looking information and statements are made and disclosed in reliance upon the safe harbour provisions of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. Forward-looking information and statements include all information and statements regarding CGI's intentions, plans, expectations, beliefs, objectives, future performance, and strategy, as well as any other information or statements that relate to future events or circumstances and which do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts. Forward-looking information and statements often but not always use words such as "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "foresee", "plan", "predict", "project", "aim", "seek", "strive", "potential", "continue", "target", "may", "might", "could", "should", and similar expressions and variations thereof. These information and statements are based on our perception of historic trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other assumptions, both general and specific, that we believe are appropriate in the circumstances. Such information and statements are, however, by their very nature, subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, of which many are beyond the control of CGI, and which give rise to the possibility that actual results could differ materially from our expectations expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not restricted to: risks related to the market such as the level of business activity of our clients, which is affected by economic and political conditions, additional external risks (such as pandemics, armed conflict, climate-related issues, inflation, tariffs and/or trade wars) and our ability to negotiate new contracts; risks related to our industry such as competition and our ability to develop and expand our services to address emerging business demands and technology trends (such as artificial intelligence), to penetrate new markets, and to protect our intellectual property rights; risks related to our business such as risks associated with our growth strategy, including the integration of new operations, financial and operational risks inherent in worldwide operations, legal and operational risks inherent in contracting with government clients , foreign exchange risks, income tax laws and other tax programs, the termination, modification, delay or suspension of our contractual agreements, our expectations regarding future revenue resulting from bookings and backlog, our ability to attract and retain qualified employees, to negotiate favourable contractual terms, to deliver our services and to collect receivables, to disclose, manage and implement environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives and standards, and to achieve ESG commitments and targets, including without limitation, our commitment to reduce our carbon emissions, as well as the reputational and financial risks attendant to cybersecurity breaches and other incidents, including through the use of artificial intelligence , and financial risks such as liquidity needs and requirements, maintenance of financial ratios, our ability to declare and pay dividends , interest rate fluctuations and changes in creditworthiness and credit ratings; as well as other risks identified or incorporated by reference in this press release, in CGI's annual and quarterly MD&A and in other documents that we make public, including our filings with the Canadian Securities Administrators (on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca) and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (on EDGAR at www.sec.gov). Unless otherwise stated, the forward-looking information and statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and CGI disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information or forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. While we believe that our assumptions on which these forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are based were reasonable as at the date of this press release, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking information or statements. Furthermore, readers are reminded that forward-looking information and statements are presented for the sole purpose of assisting investors and others in understanding our objectives, strategic priorities and business outlook as well as our anticipated operating environment. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Further information on the risks that could cause our actual results to differ significantly from our current expectations may be found in the section titled Risk Environment of CGI's annual and quarterly MD&A, which is incorporated by reference in this cautionary statement. We also caution readers that the risks described in the previously mentioned section and in other sections of CGI's annual and quarterly MD&A, and in our other documents and filings are not the only ones that could affect us. Additional risks and uncertainties not currently known to us or that we currently deem to be immaterial could also have a material adverse effect on our financial position, financial performance, cash flows, business or reputation.

SOURCE CGI Inc.

For more information: Local media: Derek Marinos, Manager, Communications and Media Relations, [email protected], 514-210-5141