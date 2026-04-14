TORONTO, April 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Today's announcement by the federal government to temporarily suspend excise fuel taxes on gasoline and diesel will provide welcome relief for small businesses already squeezed by high costs. It is good to see both government and the official opposition supporting action on this critical issue.

Business owners have been feeling significant energy cost pressures and uncertainty over the past two months. Nearly two-thirds of small businesses report they are currently absorbing additional fuel costs, while about a third have increased their prices as a result.

The next step for the federal government should be to permanently eliminate the tax-on-tax treatment of charging the GST on gasoline and diesel fuel taxes. Provincial governments should also follow suit and pause their fuel excise and sales taxes.

- Dan Kelly, President, CFIB

About CFIB

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) is Canada's largest association of small and medium-sized businesses with 103,000 members across every industry and region. CFIB is dedicated to increasing business owners' chances of success by driving policy change at all levels of government, providing expert advice and tools, and negotiating exclusive savings. Learn more at cfib.ca.

SOURCE Canadian Federation of Independent Business (Toronto)

For media enquiries or interviews, please contact: Dariya Baiguzhiyeva, CFIB, 647-464-2814, [email protected]