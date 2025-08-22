TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Corinne Pohlmann, Executive Vice-President of Advocacy at the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB), is releasing the following statement today on Canada's decision to remove some of its counter-tariffs.

"We welcome Ottawa's decision to drop some of its retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods. This is a step in the right direction and will take some of the pressure off Canadian small businesses as trade talks continue.

Many small business owners have told us that Canada's retaliatory measures were almost as damaging as the U.S. tariffs themselves. Nearly six in 10 small firms report they were hurt by Canada's counter-tariffs, with only steel and aluminum tariffs doing more harm. Those were not touched today, so the challenges for those businesses remain. While small firms were in favour of Canadian counter tariffs as the trade war began, their support has been falling since February.

Today's announcement provides some relief going forward; however, businesses have already paid millions of dollars in counter-tariffs. We urge Ottawa to immediately release its tariff revenue to small businesses directly and indirectly affected by trade disruptions and work quickly to resolve small business requests still tied up in the remissions process."

