TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Dan Kelly, President at the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB), is releasing the following statement today on the federal government's measures to modernize Canada Post.

"Every government review has come to the same conclusion: Canada Post needs major reforms. Today's announcement is long overdue, but it's a positive step towards making necessary changes that have been recommended for more than a decade.

While we welcome today's news, there's still no deal between Canada Post and the union.

The union's most recent job action banning flyers was another blow to small businesses. At this critical time of year, the last thing small businesses can afford is another strike. We urge the government to provide certainty and work proactively to prevent another labour disruption by temporarily making Canada Post an essential service."

