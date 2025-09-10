TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) is partnering with Freightcom to offer CFIB members reliable and affordable freight, e-commerce and parcel services.

CFIB members can now sign up for a free Freightcom account with no startup or monthly fees, compare discounted rates from over 50 North American carriers, and save up to 75% off on domestic, cross-border, and international shipping services.

"Shipping costs have been a major challenge for small business owners across Canada, especially as they navigate the mess of ever-changing trade rules, Canada Post strikes, and service disruptions. Not being able to move goods quickly or affordably can be a major constraint on growth. We're excited to partner with Freightcom to provide a strong shipping solution for our members," said Dan Kelly, CFIB president.

"At Freightcom, our goal has always been to simplify shipping and empower Canadian businesses with the tools they need to compete and grow domestically and globally. Partnering with the CFIB allows us to extend these benefits to entrepreneurs nationwide, giving them access to the same technology, carrier options, and savings. Together, we're helping small businesses overcome one of their biggest challenges allowing them to unlock new opportunities," said Turab Kermally, Freightcom President and CEO.

CFIB members will be able to get a quick shipping quote, book freight and parcel shipments, and track their shipping all within one platform. With access to a dedicated account manager and support team, businesses have experts at their fingertips to guide localized and global logistics strategies.

CFIB members can learn more and start saving on shipping today by visiting cfib.ca .

About Freightcom

Freightcom is Canada's leading shipping platform, making logistics simple, affordable, and reliable for entrepreneurs and growing businesses. For over a decade, Freightcom has been dedicated to providing access to top carriers, competitive rates, and innovative technology that enable business growth and market expansion. Through its advanced multi-carrier rating system, powerful automations, seamless integrations, and real-time customer support, Freightcom delivers a complete logistics solution that empowers small and medium-sized businesses to compete with confidence in today's global economy. For more information, visit www.freightcom.com.

About CFIB

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) is Canada's largest association of small and medium-sized businesses with 100,000 members across every industry and region. CFIB is dedicated to increasing business owners' chances of success by driving policy change at all levels of government, providing expert advice and tools, and negotiating exclusive savings. Learn more at cfib.ca .

SOURCE Canadian Federation of Independent Business

For media enquiries or interviews, please contact: Dariya Baiguzhiyeva, CFIB, 647-464-2814, [email protected]