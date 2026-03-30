CALGARY, AB, March 30, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) welcomes today's announcement from the Committee on Internal Trade to expand the Canadian Mutual Recognition Agreement (CMRA) to include services by the end of 2026.

It's encouraging to continue to see governments across Canada working together to build on the CMRA and continue breaking down costly internal trade barriers that have held back small businesses and the broader economy for far too long.

CFIB has long championed mutual recognition as the most practical and effective path to achieving truly free trade within Canada. Today's announcement reinforces that approach. Ensuring that goods and services approved in one province or territory can be sold in others will help small businesses grow, reduce costs, and offer greater choice to consumers.

We encourage Canadian governments to keep up the momentum. The next phase should prioritize expanding mutual recognition to food and alcohol products, which continue to face significant barriers across provincial borders. Removing these remaining obstacles will further strengthen Canada's economy and unlock new opportunities for small businesses and consumers alike.

- Keyli Loeppky, Director, Alberta & Interprovincial Affairs, CFIB

About CFIB

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) is Canada's largest association of small and medium-sized businesses with 103,000 members across every industry and region. CFIB is dedicated to increasing business owners' chances of success by driving policy change at all levels of government, providing expert advice and tools, and negotiating exclusive savings. Learn more at cfib.ca.

SOURCE Canadian Federation of Independent Business (Toronto)

For media enquiries or interviews, please contact: Dariya Baiguzhiyeva, CFIB, 647-464-2814, [email protected]