CF Markville Lights up the Holiday Season with Tree Lighting Ceremony on November 16

MARKHAM, ON, Nov. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - CF Markville is ushering the holiday season in Markham with a special tree lighting celebration on Thursday, November 16 with special festivities starting at 5:30 PM. Hosted by a local radio host emcee Leslie Yip, community members are invited to take in the event featuring a mix of performances, special guest appearances, music and entertainment highlighted by the grand finale tree lighting countdown.



The tree lighting is part of the shopping centre's inspiring holiday traditions, designed to spark holiday magic and togetherness, inviting guests to visit 'CF Winterville' for the first time—an experience that includes vibrant displays and holiday décor, visits with Santa and special performances by community artists throughout the season.





To learn more please visit: https://shops.cadillacfairview.com/holiday

CF Markville Tree Lighting Event Details

What: CF Markville Mall Tree Lighting Ceremony



Who: Leslie Yip, A1 Radio - Emcee & Host

Frank Scarpitti, Mayor of Markham - Special Guest

Santa Claus - Special Guest

Unionville Theatre Company - Musical Guest

Candy Cane Carollers - Musical Guest

Markham District High School Jazz Quartet - Musical Guest

School of Rock Rock Band - Musical Guest

Salvation Army Band - Musical Guest



When: Thursday, November 16, 2023

6:00 PM - 7:00 PM (Pre-show starts at 5:30 PM with refreshments & carolling) Where: CF Markville Mall

5000 Hwy 7, Markham, ON L3R 4M9

Lower Level, near Uniqlo

About Cadillac Fairview (CF)

Cadillac Fairview (CF) is one of the largest owners, operators, investors and developers of best-in-class office, retail, multi-family residential, industrial and mixed-use properties in North America.



Wholly owned by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, with assets under management of more than $30 billion, CF manages over 35 million square feet of leasable space at 68 landmark properties across Canada, including Toronto-Dominion Centre, CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Tour Deloitte, CF Carrefour Laval, CF Chinook Centre and CF Pacific Centre.

Driven by its purpose of Transforming Communities for a Vibrant Tomorrow, CF is continually striving to make a positive impact in communities where it operates by promoting social connection, growth, and a sustainable future. Visit cadillacfairview.com for more information.

SOURCE Cadillac Fairview

For further information: Media Contact, Daniel Ma, North Strategic, [email protected]