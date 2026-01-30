CF Toronto Eaton Centre Brings Spirit of the Winter Olympics to Downtown Toronto through CF Play Makers

TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2026 /CNW/ - Cadillac Fairview (CF) is proud to announce the launch of CF Play Makers, an immersive, winter play experience coming to select CF shopping centres nationwide, with a flagship activation launching at CF Toronto Eaton Centre on Thursday, February 5th. The campaign will transform the centre into a dynamic hub for winter sport, play, and community spirit, bringing the excitement of the 2026 Olympic Winter Games to the heart of downtown Toronto.

From February 5th to 22nd, guests of all ages are invited to get in the game and participate in a variety of Olympic-inspired activities at CF Toronto Eaton Centre, including:

Ski Simulator – MAC Court (Level 1)

– MAC Court (Level 1) Interactive Hockey Shooting & Stick Handling – Trinity Court (Level 3)

– Trinity Court (Level 3) Curling – Victoria's Secret Corridor (Level 2)

– Victoria's Secret Corridor (Level 2) Team Canada Viewing Lounge – Queen's Cross Food Hall

Media Preview Event

CF Toronto Eaton Centre will host an exclusive media preview event on February 5th from 8:30AM - 9:30AM for an early look at the experiences and an opportunity to engage with decorated Canadian Olympic athletes:

Jennifer Jones, Curling

Brian Stemmle, Alpine Skiing

Damian Warner, Athletics, Decathlon

Patrick Chan, Figure Skating

Jennifer Botterill, Hockey

"The CF Play Makers campaign is more than just an event; it's a true celebration of community, designed to connect local fans and neighbours through a shared passion for sport and play," said Jodi Clare, Senior Director, Partnerships and Business Development, Cadillac Fairview. "Our shopping centres are proud to serve as vibrant destinations where everyone can gather, cheer on Team Canada, and share in the spirit of unity and national pride that the Games inspire."

In addition to CF Toronto Eaton Centre, CF Play Makers activations will take place across the Greater Toronto Area including CF Sherway Gardens and CF Fairview Mall, featuring hockey and Curling Canada-partnered curling experiences alongside Olympic Games screenings.

CF Play Makers reflects Cadillac Fairview's commitment to creating memorable experiences that go beyond shopping, reinforcing its role as a gathering place for community connection, celebration, and national pride.

For specific event information, please visit individual property websites for details: https://shops.cadillacfairview.com/

About Cadillac Fairview (CF)

Cadillac Fairview (CF) is one of the largest owners, operators, investors and developers of best-in-class office, retail, multi-family residential, industrial and mixed-use properties in North America.

Wholly owned by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, with assets under management of $26 billion, CF manages approximately 28 million square feet of leasable space at 52 landmark properties across Canada, including CF Toronto Eaton Centre, 160 Front, Toronto-Dominion Centre, CF Carrefour Laval, CF Chinook Centre and CF Pacific Centre.

Driven by its purpose of Transforming Communities for a Vibrant Tomorrow, CF is continually striving to make a positive impact in communities where it operates. Visit cadillacfairview.com for more information.

SOURCE Cadillac Fairview

Media Contact: Shraddha Jaiswal, North Strategic, [email protected]