CF Markville and CF Sherway Gardens Host Frozen Fairways Inviting Shoppers to take in New Outdoor Sports Experience from December 21 to January 9

Torontonians are invited to enjoy a safe and fun-filled holiday mini-putt experience presented by Cadillac Fairview

TORONTO, Dec. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Cadillac Fairview (CF) is continuing with its traditions of spirited and engaging community experiences to deliver holiday cheer to Torontonians by transforming a portion of its parking lot into Frozen Fairways, an outdoor activity that merges two sports that are popular among Canadians: golf and hockey. From December 21 to 28 at CF Markville and January 2 to 9 at CF Sherway Gardens, Torontonians are encouraged to safely take part in the holiday mini-putt experience that replaces a putter, greens and balls with a hockey stick and puck and artificial ice. Frozen Fairways features nine-holes, each with exciting Canadiana twists including beloved activities like hockey and curling, and cultural staples like ice fishing and sugar shacks. Participants can reserve their time slot by pre-booking online. Tickets are $5 each and will go on sale starting on December 8 for CF Markville and December 17 for CF Sherway Gardens with all proceeds benefiting Markham Stouffville Hospital Foundation, St Joseph's Hospital Foundation and Autism Speaks Canada.

Additionally, Cadillac Fairview and RBC Loyalty & Rewards have come together to offer RBC credit cards exclusive perks, including advance to tickets, waived entry fees and more.

CF Markville and CF Sherway Gardens continue to follow Ontario health guidelines with safety as a top priority for its community of guests and employees by integrating extensive health and safety measures in all of its holiday programming. As an outdoor event, the Frozen Fairways experience has enforced physical distancing measures, pre-screening (at home and onsite), regular and frequent sanitation procedures and minimized contact wherever possible. Additionally, to limit the number of guests visiting the activation and to minimize crowding, the experience is only accessible to guests via online registration. Each reservation includes one round of mini putt at the Frozen Fairways and groups will face off ten minutes apart. All guests are encouraged to wear masks and practice physical distancing on and off the course.

Torontonians of all ages are welcome to participate in this shareworthy, festive and limited-time activity bringing family and friends together in a reimagined, safe and enjoyable way.

What: CF Frozen Fairways



Where: CF Markville



Tuesday, December 21 to Tuesday, December 28, 2021





CF Sherway Gardens

Sunday, January 2 to Sunday January 9, 2022



Interview Opp: Interview with Kelly Vieira, General Manager, CF Markville

Interview with Liem Vu, General Manager, CF Sherway Gardens



Onsite Photo Opp: Torontonians celebrate the holiday season at CF Markville and CF Sherway Gardens' magical Frozen Fairways; imagery of Canadian-inspired Frozen Fairways mini-putt course.

For more information, event hours and to make reservations, visit https://shops.cadillacfairview.com/holiday.

About Cadillac Fairview

Cadillac Fairview (CF) is a globally focused owner, operator, investor, and developer of best-in-class real estate across retail, office, residential, industrial and mixed-use asset classes. Wholly owned by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, CF manages in excess of $35 billion of assets across the Americas and the United Kingdom, with further expansion planned into Europe and Asia.

Internationally, CF invests in communities with like-minded partners, including Stanhope in the UK, Lincoln Property Company in the U.S., and Multiplan in Brazil. The company's Canadian portfolio comprises 68 landmark properties, including the Toronto-Dominion Centre, CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Tour Deloitte, CF Carrefour Laval, CF Chinook Centre and CF Pacific Centre.

Continually striving to make a positive impact in communities where it operates by promoting social connection, growth, and a sustainable future, CF's Purpose is Transforming Communities for a Vibrant Tomorrow. Learn more at cadillacfairview.com and follow CF on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Cadillac Fairview Corporation Limited

For further information: Sheril Bose, North Strategic, [email protected], 613-879-7034; Anna Ng, Cadillac Fairview, [email protected], 416-598-8246