CF Fairview Pointe Claire Hosts Outdoor Frozen Fairways Experience from December 10-15

Guests are invited to enjoy a fun-filled holiday mini-putt activity presented by Cadillac Fairview

MONTREAL, Nov. 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Cadillac Fairview (CF) is continuing with its traditions of spirited and engaging community experiences to deliver holiday cheer to its guests. This holiday season, CF is transforming a portion of its parking lot into Frozen Fairways, an outdoor activity that merges two popular sports among Canadians: golf and hockey.

From December 10 to 15 at CF Fairview Pointe Claire, visitors are encouraged to take part in the holiday mini-putt experience that replaces a putter, greens and balls with a hockey stick and puck and artificial ice. Frozen Fairways features nine holes with exciting Canadiana themes, including beloved activities like hockey and curling and cultural staples like ice fishing and sugar shacks. Participants can reserve their time slot now by pre-booking online . Tickets are $5 each, with proceeds benefiting Make-A-Wish | Rêves d'enfants Canada.

Participants of all ages are welcome to participate in this shareworthy, festive, limited-time activity bringing family and friends together in a reimagined, safe and enjoyable way.

What: CF Frozen Fairways





Where: CF Fairview Pointe Claire (by Entrance #6, near Simons and Lucille's)





6801 Transcanada Highway, Pointe-Claire, Quebec, H9R 5J2





When: Saturday, December 10 to Thursday, December 15, 2022





Interview Opp: Interview with Christian Vezina, VP Operations, Cadillac Fairview





Onsite Photo Opp: Guests celebrate the holiday season at CF Fairview Pointe Claire's magical

Frozen Fairways; imagery of Canadian-inspired Frozen Fairways mini-putt course.



For more information, event hours, and to make reservations, visit https://shops.cadillacfairview.com/holiday .

About Cadillac Fairview

Cadillac Fairview (CF) is a globally focused owner, operator, investor, and developer of best-in-class real estate across retail, office, residential, industrial and mixed-use asset classes. Wholly owned by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, CF manages in excess of $42 billion of assets across the Americas and the United Kingdom, with further expansion planned into Europe and Asia.

Internationally, CF invests in communities with like-minded partners, including Stanhope in the UK, Lincoln Property Company in the U.S., and Multiplan in Brazil. The company's Canadian portfolio comprises 68 landmark properties, including the Toronto-Dominion Centre, CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Tour Deloitte, CF Carrefour Laval, CF Chinook Centre and CF Pacific Centre.

For further information: Lara Berguglia, North Strategic on behalf of Cadillac Fairview, [email protected], 514-994-2382.