CF Chinook Centre Lights up the Holiday Season with Tree Lighting Ceremony on November 16

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - CF Chinook Centre is ushering in the holiday season in Calgary with a special tree lighting celebration on Thursday, November 16 with special festivities starting at 5:00PM. Hosted by a local celebrities emcee Katie, Ed & Melissa from the AMP 90.3 Morning Show, community members are invited to take in the festivities featuring a mix of performances, special guest appearances, music and entertainment highlighted by the grand finale tree-lighting countdown.

The tree lighting is part of the shopping centre's inspiring holiday traditions, designed to spark holiday magic and togetherness, inviting guests to visit 'CF Winterville' for the first time—an experience that includes vibrant displays and holiday décor, visits with Santa and special performances by community artists throughout the season.

To learn more please visit: https://shops.cadillacfairview.com/holiday

What: CF Chinook Centre Tree Lighting Ceremony

Who:

Emcees: Amp 90.3 Katie, Ed, & Melissa from AMP Mornings.

Special Guests: MLA Samir Kayande - Calgary Elbow & MLA Diana Batten Calgary Acadia

Performers: Youth Singers of Calgary

Performers: Heather Brush Trio

Pre & Post Show: SL Entertainment DJ

Charity: Alberta Children's Hospital will join us this year and hold a special 50/50 draw in support of the foundation.

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023

5:30 PM to 7:00 PM Tree Lighting Ceremony (Pre show starts at 5 PM)

Where: CF Chinook Centre

6455 Macleod Trail, Calgary, AB T2H 0K8

Centre Court by Aritzia

