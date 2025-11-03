CF Chinook Centre and CF Market Mall Light Up the Holiday Season with Festive Experiences for the Whole Family

Immersive décor, exhilarating Winter Warm-Up events, Santa visits, and cherished Santa moments arrive at CF shopping centres in Calgary

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - This holiday season, Cadillac Fairview (CF) is transforming CF Chinook Centre and CF Market Mall into vibrant, must-visit destinations filled with holiday cheer. With a focus on bringing people together, CF's holiday program invites the community to enjoy immersive décor, one-of-a-kind experiences and exciting entertainment to celebrate the most magical time of the year.

"The holidays are a cherished time for connection, and at CF, we are dedicated to crafting meaningful moments where families and friends can come together and enjoy the true magic of the season," says Andrea Nickel, Senior Director, Experience, Design & Delivery at Cadillac Fairview. "Our Calgary shopping centres provide unique holiday experiences that create lasting memories for the whole family."

Festive Highlights Across CF Chinook Centre and CF Market Mall

Santa Visits: A Cherished Tradition (Beginning November 14)

The magic returns as Santa arrives on November 14. Families can pre-book their visit online for a special, memorable moment in a beautifully designed setting. The $15 package includes quality time with Santa and three instant digital photos. In partnership with the Autism Alliance of Canada, Sensitive Santa sessions are also available at select times, providing a quieter, more inclusive experience for children with sensory needs. Children visiting Santa will also receive yummy treats courtesy of Purdys Chocolatier.

Visits with Mrs. Claus at CF Market Mall (Beginning November 15)

This holiday season, Mrs. Claus will be making surprise appearances every weekend from November 15 to December 21. She will be spreading cheer, handing out candy canes and delightful giveaways, and offering chances to win CF SHOP! cards. Mrs. Claus' little helpers will also be on hand to capture one-on-one photo moments with families.

Live Holiday Music: The Soundtrack of the Season (Beginning November 13)

From November 13 through December, guests can enjoy live performances by local musicians, creating a festive soundtrack for shopping, relaxing and making holiday memories.

Winter Warm-Up at CF Market Mall (Beginning November 20)

Calgary's CF Market Mall is excited to bring all the magic of the season with its Winter Warm-Up, running November 20 to December 21. Guests can enjoy interactive décor, photo moments, indoor curling and even a thrilling Sunshine Village Snow Show.

The Sunshine Village Snow Show will feature professional skiers and snowboarders riding on a specially built terrain park in a one-of-a-kind ski stunt performance from December 5 to 7. This event will be located outside in the East Parking Lot along Shaganappi Trail. Guests will also have the chance to Meet the Athletes on select days!

Throughout the centre, guests can enjoy Winter sports theme photo ops including a real bobsled from Winsport. Guests can also try their hand at curling at a winter-themed indoor playground, presented in partnership with Curling Alberta.

A Season of Giving: Supporting Calgary Children and Youth

CF is committed to giving back to the communities that it operates in, partnering with essential local organizations to ensure that children in need experience the warmth and magic of the season. Guests are invited to help support these critical initiatives and help make a profound difference in the lives of those in communities across Calgary.

Calgary Firefighters Toy Association Toy Drive (Beginning November 12) : CF Chinook Centre invites guests to participate in one of Calgary's most heartwarming traditions. Since 1945, the Calgary Firefighters have dedicated their time to this wonderful tradition, ensuring that thousands of families in need can celebrate the season with joy. Help spread holiday cheer by donating a new, unwrapped toy at The Toy Box , located on the second level of the centre, across from Anthropologie, between November 12 and December 29.

: CF Chinook Centre invites guests to participate in one of Calgary's most heartwarming traditions. Since 1945, the Calgary Firefighters have dedicated their time to this wonderful tradition, ensuring that thousands of families in need can celebrate the season with joy. Help spread holiday cheer by donating a new, unwrapped toy at , located on the second level of the centre, across from Anthropologie, between November 12 and December 29. Operation Empowering Youth (Beginning December 3): CF Market Mall is proud to support the Calgary Police Youth Foundation and the Calgary Police Service in a special initiative on December 3. This special initiative gives students a unique opportunity to shop with a police officer at CF Market Mall, where they can pick out items they need and want for the holidays.

Gifting Made Simple with the CF SHOP! card

Giving the perfect gift is easier than ever with two limited-time CF SHOP! card promotions:

Black Friday Promotion: November 22-23 Purchase a $500 CF SHOP! card and receive a bonus card of $50 Purchase a $250 CF SHOP! card and receive a bonus card of $25



For greater convenience, guests can now purchase the CF SHOP! card on the go at new vending kiosks located at CF Chinook Centre.

For full holiday event details, booking links, and extended holiday hours, visit: shops.cadillacfairview.com.

