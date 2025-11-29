News provided byCanadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
Nov 29, 2025, 10:02 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 29, 2025 /CNW/ -
Product: Broccoli Florets
Issue: Food - Microbial contamination - Salmonella
Distribution:
New Brunswick
Newfoundland and Labrador
Nova Scotia
Ontario
Prince Edward Island
Quebec
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
