Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Nov 29, 2025, 10:02 ET

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 29, 2025 /CNW/ -

Product: Broccoli Florets

Issue: Food - Microbial contamination - Salmonella           

Distribution:
New Brunswick
Newfoundland and Labrador
Nova Scotia
Ontario
Prince Edward Island
Quebec

