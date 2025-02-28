OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 28, 2025 /CNW/ -

Product: Kekstra Mini (strawberry), Biskrem cocoa, Rulokat

Issue:

Food - Allergen - Egg

Food - Allergen - Milk

Food - Allergen - Wheat

Distribution

Ontario

Quebec

Certain Ulker brand products recalled due to undeclared egg, milk and wheat

Media and public enquiries: Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]