Feb 28, 2025, 08:39 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 28, 2025 /CNW/ -
Product: Kekstra Mini (strawberry), Biskrem cocoa, Rulokat
Issue:
Food - Allergen - Egg
Food - Allergen - Milk
Food - Allergen - Wheat
Distribution
Ontario
Quebec
Certain Ulker brand products recalled due to undeclared egg, milk and wheat
