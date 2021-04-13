MONTRÉAL, April 13, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Cerro de Pasco Resources Inc. (CSE: CDPR) (OTC Pink: GPPRF) (Frankfurt: N8HP) ("CDPR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"). DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. ("DTCC") that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies in the United States.

CDPR's common shares are now fully DTC eligible and will continue to trade under the ticker symbol "GPPRF" on the OTC Pink. Through an electronic method of clearing securities, DTC eligibility simplifies the process of trading and transferring the Company's common shares between brokerages in the United States.

Guy Goulet, CEO, comments, "By achieving DTC eligibility, we have succeeded in making Cerro de Pasco shares more accessible to an even broader range of investors. This important milestone will strengthen our U.S. and global shareholder base and increase the liquidity of our common shares to the benefit of all investors, current and prospective."

About Cerro de Pasco Resources

Cerro de Pasco Resources Inc. is a resource management company, founded in 2012 and publicly listed in 2018, with the purpose of treating and reprocessing all dumps, tailings, mining waste and material resources in the Cerro de Pasco Region in Peru. Our ambition is to restore long-term sustainability to the mining activity in the Cerro de Pasco Region, in harmony with a healthy and motivated local population. Our team brings first-hand experience and ideas based on innovative solutions and a holistic approach, aiming to create numerous opportunities in a circular economy.

SOURCE Cerro de Pasco Resources Inc.

For further information: Guy Goulet, CEO, Telephone: +1-579-476-7000, Mobile: +1-514-294-7000, [email protected]

