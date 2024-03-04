The Dr. Mercy Alexis Research Grant aims to advance inclusive patient care and is named after Canada's first Black female dermatologist.

MONTREAL, March 4, 2024 /CNW/ - In line with its mission of providing therapeutic skincare for all, and in partnership with the Canadian Dermatology Foundation (CDF), the dermatologist-developed skincare brand CeraVe is thrilled to announce the first-ever recipient of the Dr. Mercy Alexis Research Grant in Skin of Color Dermatology. It is granted to an outstanding dermatologist investigator with a research project aimed to improve dermatological care for patients across the skin spectrum.

The grant has been awarded to Dr. Tashmeeta Ahad, a clinical instructor and director of translational photomedicine research at The University of British Columbia (UBC) Department of Dermatology and Skin Science, for her groundbreaking project on "Longitudinal non-invasive optical biopsy of keratinocyte cancers to monitor efficacy and response to treatment."

This inaugural research grant in skin of colour dermatology is a crucial step in supporting a more inclusive dermatological field in Canada, ultimately leading to transformative advancements in patient care.

"At CeraVe, we firmly believe in research that pushes the boundaries of science to help Canadian doctors provide care for all," said Julie Horil, General Manager at CeraVe Canada. "This landmark partnership with the CDF honours our commitment to addressing need gaps in dermatological care to improve quality of life for a diverse patient population."

This initiative celebrates the life and memory of Canada's first Black female dermatologist, Dr. Mercy Akuffo Alexis. Growing up in Ghana and later in the U.K. and the Netherlands, Dr. Alexis practiced dermatology in Toronto for more than four decades and was recognized by her peers as a visionary in her field.

Her legacy of hard work and commitment will continue to leave an enduring impact on the profession of dermatology, the many students, colleagues, and organizations she touched throughout her career. Most notably on her son, Dr. Andrew Alexis, Professor of Clinical Dermatology and Vice-Chair for Diversity and Inclusion for the Department of Dermatology at Weill Cornell Medical College in New York City.

"My mother was a trailblazer and a true inspiration to me," said Dr. Alexis. "I am deeply touched that she is being honoured in such a way and that her mission of inclusivity can live on through this research grant."

Corporate donor support such as this enables the fostering of new research and talent by the CDF and ensures future excellence in scientific discoveries, new treatments, and education that benefits the specialty and patients alike.

"On behalf of all at CDF, thank you to CeraVe for their generous support of dermatology research in Canada. I look forward to witnessing the beginning of this historic grant," said Dr. Youwhen Zhou, President of the Canadian Dermatology Foundation.

ABOUT CERAVE

Founded in 2005 and developed with dermatologists, CeraVe is the first and only brand to offer a complete line of products containing essential ceramides and MVE technology to help restore the skin's natural protective barrier. CeraVe has a full line of accessible skincare products to follow the dermatologist-recommended steps of: cleanse, treat, moisturize, and protect.

ABOUT CDF

Established in 1969, the Canadian Dermatology Foundation (CDF) is Canada's only national, not-for-profit funder of basic and applied dermatology research. Thanks to our supporting organizations, the CDF has invested more than $10 million in dermatological research in Canada and has funded more than 200 studies and research initiatives that have led to the advancement of life altering treatments of skin, hair and nail diseases. These extraordinary gains are recognized globally and, through ongoing support, future breakthroughs will be added to the list of prestigious endeavours lead by our funded clinical researchers.

