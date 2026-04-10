CEO pays BCSC $25,000 for late insider reports

VANCOUVER, BC, April 10, 2026 /CNW/ - The CEO of a publicly-traded junior mineral exploration company has paid $25,000 to the BC Securities Commission (BCSC) for failing to file timely reports of his securities trading activity.

Andrew Pollard is a B.C. resident and a director of B.C.-based Blackrock Silver Corp., which trades on the TSX Venture Exchange and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges and is quoted on the U.S. over-the-counter markets.

As an insider, he was required to file reports disclosing changes to his ownership of Blackrock Silver Corp.'s securities on the System for Electronic Disclosure by Insiders (SEDI) within five days of making them. Between 2019 and 2025, Pollard failed to report 161 such transactions – involving securities valued at more than $950,000 – by the required deadline.

Pollard, who has no disciplinary history of securities misconduct, voluntarily reported his failures to file on time under the BCSC's policy of considering cooperation in enforcement matters.

Pollard has since made all the required filings on SEDI and paid late fees of $5,700. He also completed a course of study on the duties and responsibilities of directors and officers of public companies of his own volition.

About the BC Securities Commission (bcsc.bc.ca)

The BC Securities Commission, an independent provincial government agency, strives to make the investment market benefit the public. We set rules, monitor compliance by industry, take action against misconduct, and provide guidance to investors and industry. As guardians of B.C.'s investment market, we're committed to maintaining a market that is honest, fair, competitive and dynamic, enabling British Columbians to thrive.

Learn how to protect yourself and become a more informed investor at www.investright.org

SOURCE British Columbia Securities Commission

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