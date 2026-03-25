BCSC issues halt trade order on B.C.-based Noveris Health Sciences Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC, March 25, 2026 /CNW/ - The executive director of the BC Securities Commission (BCSC) has halted trading in Noveris Health Sciences Inc. securities due to unusual, unexplained fluctuations in trading volume and market price and concerns about orderly trading.

The share price of Noveris on the Canadian Securities Exchange increased 423 per cent, from $0.42 to $2.20, between March 13 and March 19. Its average daily trading volume between March 16 and March 19 was nearly 200,000 shares traded, compared to a previous 30-day average of approximately 6,000 shares traded. Noveris also trades on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and is quoted on U.S. over-the-counter markets.

In addition, BCSC staff informed the BCSC's executive director that some statements in the company's March 11 offering document do not align with statements in its most recent financial statements, filed in November last year.

BCSC staff also noted to the executive director that there are publicly available promotional articles that contain untrue and misleading statements about Noveris's business and prospects.

Given the circumstances, the executive director halted trading in Noveris's securities until April 16, 2026. Halt trade orders can last no more than 15 business days, although they can be extended.

About the BC Securities Commission (bcsc.bc.ca)

The BC Securities Commission, an independent provincial government agency, strives to make the investment market benefit the public. We set rules, monitor compliance by industry, take action against misconduct, and provide guidance to investors and industry. As guardians of B.C.'s investment market, we're committed to maintaining a market that is honest, fair, competitive and dynamic, enabling British Columbians to thrive.

Learn how to protect yourself and become a more informed investor at www.investright.org

SOURCE British Columbia Securities Commission

Media Contact: Elise Palmer, 604-899-6830; Public inquiries: 604-899-6854 or 1-800-373-6393 (toll free), [email protected]