CENTURY LITHIUM PROVIDES UPDATE ON PERMITTING FOR THE ANGEL ISLAND LITHIUM PROJECT, NEVADA

VANCOUVER, BC, May 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z) ("Century Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on federal permitting for the Company's 100%-owned Angel Island Lithium Project ("Angel Island" or the "Project") in Nevada, USA. The Company has submitted a Draft Mine Plan of Operations ("Draft PoO") to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management ("BLM"), which is presently under review. On April 22nd, 2026, the Company signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with the BLM that defines our respective roles during the National Environmental Policy Act ("NEPA") permitting process.

"Submission of the Draft PoO is a significant step in the NEPA process for Angel Island," said Bill Willoughby, President & CEO of Century Lithium. "It initiates a coordinated review among the Company, the BLM, and the third-party contractor to ensure the necessary information is incorporated into the final PoO, which serves as the proposed action for the NEPA analysis."

Next Steps

Within the next month, the Company expects to receive initial comments from the BLM to assist in completing the final PoO. Angel Island is a Transparency Project under the Federal Permitting Council's FAST-41 program. Details on the permitting schedule can be found on the Permitting Dashboard for Federal Infrastructure Projects.

In parallel with federal permitting, the Company is advancing the workstreams identified in the 2026 Feasibility Study, including state and local permitting, pre-construction and detailed engineering, and definition of supporting project infrastructure The Company is also pursuing research and development initiatives with the potential to attract funding and to even further improve the economics and design of Angel Island.

ABOUT CENTURY LITHIUM CORP.

Century Lithium Corp. is an advanced-stage lithium development company focused on its 100%-owned Angel Island lithium project in Esmeralda County, Nevada. Angel Island hosts one of the largest known sedimentary lithium deposits in the United States and is designed with an integrated, end-to-end process for the on-site production of battery-grade lithium carbonate to support the electric vehicle and battery storage markets.

The Company has developed a patent-pending process that incorporates hydrochloric acid leaching combined with direct lithium extraction to produce battery-grade lithium carbonate. As part of the integrated chlor-alkali process, Angel Island is engineered to produce sodium hydroxide as a co-product, with planned surplus sales expected to lower operating costs, reduce reliance on externally sourced reagents, and minimize environmental impacts.

Century Lithium is currently advancing Angel Island through the permitting process.

Century Lithium trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "LCE" the OTCQX under the symbol "CYDVF" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "C1Z".

To learn more, please visit centurylithium.com.

ON BEHALF OF CENTURY LITHIUM CORP.

WILLIAM WILLOUGHBY, PhD., PE

President & Chief Executive Officer

centurylithium.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" and similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook.

Forward-looking statements relate to any matters that are not historical facts and statements of our beliefs, intentions and expectations about developments, results and events which will or may occur in the future, without limitation, statements with respect to the potential development and value of the Project and benefits associated therewith, statements with respect to the expected project economics for the Project, such as estimates of life of mine, lithium prices, production and recoveries, capital and operating costs, IRR, NPV and cash flows, any projections outlined in the Feasibility Study in respect of the Project, the permitting status of the Project and the Company's future development plans.

These and other forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause their actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein. These risks include those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent annual information form and its other public filings, copies of which can be found under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update-forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place reliance on forward-looking statements or information. Furthermore, Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

SOURCE Century Lithium Corp.

For further information, please contact: Spiros Cacos | Vice President, Investor Relations, Direct: +1 604 764 1851, Toll Free: 1 800 567 8181, [email protected]