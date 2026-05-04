CENTURY LITHIUM ANNOUNCES MANAGEMENT APPOINTMENTS TO ADVANCE ANGEL ISLAND LITHIUM PROJECT, NEVADA

VANCOUVER, BC, May 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z) ("Century Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the following management appointments. These individuals will reinforce the Company's technical, environmental, and operational capabilities as it advances its 100%-owned Angel Island Lithium Project ("Angel Island") in Esmeralda County, Nevada, USA through permitting and pre-construction development programs.

"Century Lithium's leadership and success to date in bringing forward our Angel Island lithium project has been greatly due to the expertise and contributions of the individuals recognized today," said Bill Willoughby, President and CEO of Century Lithium. "These appointments reflect our commitment to continue to advance Angel Island and the Company to achieve the milestones ahead, while driving active engagement with our communities, regulators, and investors."

Management Appointments

Todd Fayram was appointed CTO of the Company, effective April 9, 2026. Mr. Fayram is a metallurgical engineer with over 40 years of experience leading process design, construction, start-up, and operations improvement on mineral projects across North and South America. He is a Qualified Person under NI 43-101 through Registered Member status with MMSA, and a member of SME and CIM. He holds a Master of Science (M.Sc.) degree in Mineral Processing/Metallurgical Engineering and a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) degree in Mineral Processing Engineering, Metallurgy from Montana Technology University. Since 2018, Mr. Fayram has played a key role in developing the Company's chloride leaching process, related intellectual property, and the engineering and operations programs that have advanced Angel Island, joining the Company in 2023 as Senior Vice President, Metallurgy. As CTO, he will lead the technical direction of the Company's metallurgy, process development, engineering, and the continued advancement of Century Lithium's patent-pending chloride leaching and direct lithium extraction flowsheet.

Daniel Kalmbach is appointed Vice President, Exploration and Resource Development. Mr. Kalmbach is a geologist with 26 years of experience in the minerals industry. Since 2017, Mr. Kalmbach has led the Company's mineral resource development, technical reporting, and permitting activities for Angel Island. Mr. Kalmbach holds a B.Sc. degree in Geology from the University of Idaho and is a Certified Professional Geologist with the American Institute of Professional Geologists. He is a Qualified/Competent Person under CRIRSCO-recognized reporting standards. He will lead the Company's geological operations including exploration and resource development efforts, overseeing resource modeling, drill program design, and resource expansion at Angel Island and across the Company's portfolio.

Teresa Conner is appointed Director of Permitting and Environmental Affairs. Ms. Conner has 45 years of experience in both the mining and oil and gas industries. Since 2021, Ms. Conner has led the Company's permitting activities and strategy, environmental planning, regulatory coordination, and compliance activities for Angel Island. Ms. Conner holds a B.Sc. degree in Mining and Geological Engineering and a M.L.S. degree in Legal Studies with a focus in Mining Law and Policy from the University of Arizona. Ms. Conner is a member of the Society for Mining, Metallurgy, and Exploration, and a member and former Trustee of the American Exploration & Mining Association. Ms. Conner brings extensive experience in permitting, federal land management coordination, and environmental baseline programs in the western United States. She will lead the Company's permitting activities and engagement with public and regulatory interests.

Adam Knight is appointed General Manager. Mr. Knight is a mining engineer with 31 years of experience in the mining industry. Since 2020, Mr. Knight has managed project operations and field programs supporting the pilot plant program, infrastructure development, mine planning, and community liaison for Angel Island. Mr. Knight holds a B.Sc. degree in Mining Engineering from the University of Nevada, Reno and is a Licensed Professional Engineer in the State of Nevada. He is a Qualified/Competent Person under CRIRSCO-recognized reporting standards. He will oversee the implementation of Angel Island's development plan, including coordination of engineering, procurement, and construction activities, contractor management, and project controls as the Company progresses toward construction readiness.

Richard Alberthal is appointed Manager, Technical Services. Mr. Alberthal has over 30 years of experience in the mechanical and process disciplines, including leadership roles in management, design and operations. Since 2020, Mr. Alberthal has worked directly with the construction and operation of the Company's Pilot and Demonstration Plants, and the chlor-alkali and lithium carbonate processes for Angel Island. He will oversee technical services for Angel Island, including process plant commissioning readiness, operator training, and integration of the lithium carbonate and chlor-alkali process flowsheets developed for Angel Island.

ABOUT CENTURY LITHIUM CORP.

Century Lithium Corp. is an advanced-stage lithium development company focused on its 100%-owned Angel Island lithium project in Esmeralda County, Nevada. Angel Island hosts one of the largest known sedimentary lithium deposits in the United States and is designed with an integrated, end-to-end process for the on-site production of battery-grade lithium carbonate to support the electric vehicle and battery storage markets.

The Company has developed a patent-pending process that incorporates hydrochloric acid leaching combined with direct lithium extraction to produce battery-grade lithium carbonate. As part of the integrated chlor-alkali process, Angel Island is designed to produce sodium hydroxide as a co-product, with planned surplus sales expected to lower operating costs, reduce reliance on externally sourced reagents, and minimize environmental impacts.

Century Lithium is currently advancing Angel Island through the permitting process.

Century Lithium trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "LCE" the OTCQX under the symbol "CYDVF", and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "C1Z".

To learn more, please visit centurylithium.com.

ON BEHALF OF CENTURY LITHIUM CORP.

WILLIAM WILLOUGHBY, PhD., PE

President & Chief Executive Officer

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" and similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook.

Forward-looking statements relate to any matters that are not historical facts and statements of our beliefs, intentions and expectations about developments, results and events which will or may occur in the future, without limitation, statements with respect to the potential development and value of the Project and benefits associated therewith, statements with respect to the expected project economics for the Project, such as estimates of life of mine, lithium prices, production and recoveries, capital and operating costs, IRR, NPV and cash flows, any projections outlined in the Feasibility Study in respect of the Project, the permitting status of the Project and the Company's future development plans.

These and other forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause their actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein. These risks include those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent annual information form and its other public filings, copies of which can be under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update-forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place reliance on forward-looking statements or information. Furthermore, Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

SOURCE Century Lithium Corp.

For further information, please contact: Spiros Cacos | Vice President, Investor Relations, Direct: +1 604 764 1851, Toll Free: 1 800 567 8181, [email protected], centurylithium.com