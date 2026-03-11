CENTURY LITHIUM ANNOUNCES UPSIZE OF BROKERED LIFE FINANCING TO C$7,000,000

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

VANCOUVER, BC, March 11, 2026 /CNW/ - Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z) ("Century Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated March 10, 2026, and result of strong investor demand, the company has increased the size of its previously announced brokered private placement from C$5 million to C$7 million (the "Offering"), consisting of 14,893,617 units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.47 per Unit (the "Offering Price"). The Offering will be conducted on a commercially reasonable "best efforts" basis by A.G.P. Canada Investments ULC, acting as sole agent and bookrunner (the "Agent") for the Offering and A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners acting as sole U.S. placement agent for the Offering.

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional Share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.65 for a period of five (5) years from the closing of the Offering.

The Units will be offered by way of the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106"), as amended by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 – Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (the "Order"), in each of the provinces of Canada (except Québec). Pursuant to NI 45-106 and the Order, the Units issued to Canadian residents under the Offering will not be subject to resale restrictions. The Company is relying on the exemptions in Part 5A of NI 45-106 and the Order, and is qualified to distribute securities in reliance on the exemptions included therein.

The Units may also be offered to persons in the United States pursuant to Rule 506(b) of Regulation D under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and similar exemptions under applicable U.S. state securities laws, as well as in offshore jurisdictions as agreed upon by the Company and the Agent pursuant to relevant prospectus or registration exemptions under any domestic securities laws, and may have resale restrictions in accordance with applicable laws.

In connection with the Offering, the Agent will receive a cash commission equal to 7.0% of the gross proceeds of the Offering and the Company will issue to the Agent non-transferable warrants ("Broker Warrants") representing 3.0% of the aggregate number of Units sold pursuant to the Offering. Each Broker Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Share of the Company at a price of $0.65 for a period of five (5) years from the closing of the Offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds raised from the Offering to primarily carry out the next phase of technical and permitting work on the Company's Angel Island lithium project in Esmeralda County, Nevada, to support ongoing operations and to fund general working capital needs.

The Offering is expected to close on or about March 16, 2026, or such other date that is within 45 days from the date of this news release, as the Company and the Agent may determine. The Offering remains subject to certain conditions, including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, and compliance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").

There is an offering document related to the Offering that will be made available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The offering document will also be made available on the Company's website at www.centurylithium.com. Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act or under any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

ABOUT CENTURY LITHIUM CORP.

Century Lithium Corp. is an advanced-stage lithium development company focused on its 100%-owned Angel Island lithium project in Esmeralda County, Nevada. Angel Island hosts one of the largest known sedimentary lithium deposits in the United States and is designed with an integrated, end-to-end process for the on-site production of battery-grade lithium carbonate to support the electric vehicle and battery storage markets.

The Company has developed a patent-pending process that incorporates hydrochloric acid leaching combined with direct lithium extraction to produce battery-grade lithium carbonate. As part of the integrated chlor-alkali process, Angel Island is designed to produce sodium hydroxide as a co-product, with planned surplus sales expected to lower operating costs, reduce reliance on externally sourced reagents, and minimize environmental impacts.

Century Lithium is currently advancing Angel Island through the permitting process.

Century Lithium trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "LCE" the OTCQX under the symbol "CYDVF", and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "C1Z".

To learn more, please visit centurylithium.com.

ON BEHALF OF CENTURY LITHIUM CORP.

WILLIAM WILLOUGHBY, PhD., PE

President & Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to: the Offering, completion of the Offering, the expected closing date of the Offering, the use of proceeds of the Offering, TSXV approvals and the Company's projects. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipates", "anticipated", "expected", "intends", "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different, including receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals and the timing thereof. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

For further information, please contact: Spiros Cacos, Vice President, Investor Relations, Direct: +1 604 764 1851, Toll Free: 1 800 567 8181, [email protected], centurylithium.com