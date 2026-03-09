CENTURY LITHIUM FILES TECHNICAL REPORT ON THE FEASIBILITY STUDY FOR THE ANGEL ISLAND LITHIUM PROJECT, NEVADA

VANCOUVER, BC, March 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z) ("Century Lithium" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the filing of the report for the Company's 100%-owned Angel Island Lithium Project ("Angel Island", a.k.a. "Clayton Valley"), "UPDATED NI 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT ON THE FEASIBILITY STUDY OF THE CLAYTON VALLEY LITHIUM PROJECT Esmeralda County, Nevada, USA", with effective date January 3, 2026 ("Feasibility Study" or "Report"), to support the disclosure in the Company's news release dated February 23, 2026. The Report was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101) by Mineral Property Development ("MPDI"), Global Resource Engineering, Ltd. ("GRE") and SRK Incorporated ("SRK").

All currency amounts in this news release are presented in US dollars.

The Feasibility Study incorporates the results of continued metallurgical testing, engineering optimization, refinement of the mine plan, and updated capital and operating cost estimates for Angel Island. Using a base case price of $24,000/tonne ("t") of lithium carbonate, Angel Island's estimated after-tax cash flow has a 27.4% Internal Rate of Return ("IRR") and a $4.01 billion Net Present Value ("NPV") at an 8% discount rate.

Feasibility Study Highlights

After-tax NPV (8% discount rate) of $4.01 billion based on price assumptions of $24,000/t for lithium carbonate and $750/dry metric tonne for sodium hydroxide

based on price assumptions of $24,000/t for lithium carbonate and $750/dry metric tonne for sodium hydroxide After-tax IRR of 27.4%

Integrated patent-pending processing flowsheet, incorporating hydrochloric acid leaching, Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE"), chlor-alkali processing, and on-site production of battery-grade lithium carbonate, validated through four years of pilot plant operations in Nevada

Large, long-life US-based lithium development project, with Proven and Probable Reserves supporting a mine life exceeding 60 years

, with Proven and Probable Reserves supporting a mine life exceeding 60 years Economic analysis based on a 40-year production schedule, with a life-of-mine average production of approximately 26,500 tonnes per annum ("tpa") of battery-grade lithium carbonate

Phase 1 throughput of 7,500 tonnes per day ("tpd"), expanding to 15,000 tpd in Year 5 (Phase 2)

Capital and Operating Costs

Phase 1 estimated capital cost of $997 million

Phase 2 estimated expansion capital of $660 million

Average estimated operating cost of $22.45/t of mill feed, equivalent to $4,389 per tonne of lithium carbonate

, equivalent to Project revenues from surplus sodium hydroxide equivalent to $5,393/t of lithium carbonate produced. When treated as a co-product credit, this would result in a net operating cost below zero

Mineral Resource and Reserve

Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources of 1.138 billion t at 966 parts per million ("ppm") lithium, containing 5.852 million t lithium carbonate equivalent ("LCE")

of 1.138 billion t at 966 parts per million ("ppm") lithium, containing 5.852 million t lithium carbonate equivalent ("LCE") Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves of 287.65 million t at 1,149 ppm lithium, containing 1.759 million t LCE

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Richard W. Jolk, P.E., an independent Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

ABOUT CENTURY LITHIUM CORP.

Century Lithium Corp. is an advanced-stage lithium development company focused on its 100%-owned Angel Island lithium project in Esmeralda County, Nevada. Angel Island hosts one of the largest known sedimentary lithium deposits in the United States and is designed with an integrated, end-to-end process for the on-site production of battery-grade lithium carbonate to support the electric vehicle and battery storage markets.

The Company has developed a patent-pending process that incorporates hydrochloric acid leaching combined with direct lithium extraction to produce battery-grade lithium carbonate. As part of the integrated chlor-alkali process, Angel Island is designed to produce sodium hydroxide as a co-product, with planned surplus sales expected to lower operating costs, reduce reliance on externally sourced reagents, and minimize environmental impacts.

Century Lithium is currently advancing Angel Island through the permitting process.

Century Lithium trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "LCE" the OTCQX under the symbol "CYDVF", and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "C1Z".

To learn more, please visit centurylithium.com.

ON BEHALF OF CENTURY LITHIUM CORP.

WILLIAM WILLOUGHBY, PhD., PE

President & Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" and similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook.

Forward-looking statements relate to any matters that are not historical facts and statements of our beliefs, intentions and expectations about developments, results and events which will or may occur in the future, without limitation, statements with respect to the potential development and value of the Project and benefits associated therewith, statements with respect to the expected project economics for the Project, such as estimates of life of mine, lithium prices, production and recoveries, capital and operating costs, IRR, NPV and cash flows, any projections outlined in the Feasibility Study in respect of the Project, the permitting status of the Project and the Company's future development plans.

These and other forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause their actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein. These risks include those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent annual information form and its other public filings, copies of which can be found under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.com. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update-forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place reliance on forward-looking statements or information. Furthermore, Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

