CENTURY LITHIUM ANNOUNCES CFO TRANSITION

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z) ("Century Lithium" or "the Company") announces that Mr. Braam Jonker will be stepping down as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") of the Company effective September 30, 2025 in order to focus on his other endeavors. Matthew Tompkins, who has served as Financial Controller for Century Lithium since 2022, will assume the role of Interim CFO.

"On behalf of the board and the broader team of Century Lithium, I would like to thank Braam for his guidance and valuable contributions during his time with the Company, and we wish him every success," stated Bill Willoughby, Century Lithium President and CEO.

Mr. Tompkins is a Chartered Professional Accountant with over 10 years of experience in the mining industry. He began his career in the mining group at PwC, where he provided audit and advisory services to Canadian and international resource companies. Since then, he has worked with both TSX and TSX-V listed issuers in the energy and mining sectors, including companies advancing projects in North America.

Mr. Tompkins is also the founder of Elevate Financial, a boutique accounting and advisory firm that provides fractional CFO services and financial reporting support to small- and mid-cap public companies as well as high-growth private businesses. Through Elevate, he has led financial reporting, regulatory compliance, and strategic finance functions for multiple publicly listed clients.

ABOUT CENTURY LITHIUM CORP.

Century Lithium Corp. is an advanced-stage lithium company, focused on developing its wholly owned Angel Island project in Esmeralda County, Nevada, which hosts one of the largest sedimentary lithium deposits in the United States. The Company has utilized its patent-pending process for chloride leaching combined with direct lithium extraction to make battery-grade lithium carbonate product samples from Angel Island's lithium-bearing claystone on-site at its Demonstration Plant in Amargosa Valley, Nevada.

Angel Island is one of the few advanced lithium projects in development in the United States to provide an end-to-end process to produce battery-grade lithium carbonate for the growing electric vehicle and battery storage market. Angel Island is currently in the permitting stage for a three-phase feasibility-level production plan, expected to yield an estimated life-of-mine average of 34,000 tonnes per year of lithium carbonate over a 40-year mine life.

Century Lithium trades on both the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "LCE" and the OTCQX under the symbol "CYDVF", and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "C1Z".

