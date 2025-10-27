CENTURY LITHIUM RELOCATING DEMONSTRATION PLANT TO TONOPAH, NEVADA

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z) ("Century Lithium" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has begun moving its Lithium Extraction Facility ("Demonstration Plant") to the Company's facility at the Tonopah Airport, Nevada. This relocation will consolidate the Company's operations, improve logistical efficiency, reduce costs and strengthen support for ongoing and future activities.

"The relocation of the Demonstration Plant will allow the Company to consolidate support for the development of Angel Island," said Bill Willoughby, President and CEO of Century Lithium. "Thanks to the knowledge and efforts of our team, led by Senior Vice President Todd Fayram, Century's process has undergone various configurations while performing a multitude of tests towards the development of Century Lithium's patent-pending process for chloride leaching and Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE)."

Century Lithium's end-to-end process begins by treating Angel Island claystone under optimized conditions using hydrochloric acid, followed by neutralization using sodium hydroxide, with both the acid and base components sustainably produced on-site through the electrolysis of salt water. Following filtration, the resulting lithium chloride solution is treated by DLE to selectively recover lithium and refined to produce high-purity, battery-grade lithium carbonate suitable for electric vehicle and energy storage applications.

By relocating the Demonstration Plant, Century Lithium will gain more space to conduct research and development on battery materials, including lithium metal and lithium iron phosphate. The new location will also allow the construction of a larger assay and metallurgical laboratory at Tonopah to support Angel Island's current and future laboratory needs.

Century Lithium's 20-acre site at the Tonopah Airport is home to Century Lithium's field office for Angel Island. It was integral for the preparation and handling of the bulk sample material treated in the 3-year-long pilot plant program at Amargosa Valley. Going forward, Century Lithium's Tonopah Airport facility will be used for research and development for Angel Island, project support and administration.

ABOUT CENTURY LITHIUM CORP.

Century Lithium Corp. is an advanced-stage lithium company, focused on developing its 100%-owned lithium project Angel Island in Esmeralda County, Nevada, which hosts one of the largest sedimentary lithium deposits in the United States. The Company has utilized its patent-pending process for chloride leaching combined with direct lithium extraction to make battery-grade lithium carbonate product samples from Angel Island's lithium-bearing claystone at its Demonstration Plant in Amargosa Valley, Nevada.

Angel Island is one of the few advanced lithium projects in development in the United States to provide an end-to-end process to produce battery-grade lithium carbonate for the growing electric vehicle and battery storage market. Angel Island is currently in the permitting stage for a three-phase feasibility-level production plan, expected to yield an estimated life-of-mine average of 34,000 tonnes per year of lithium carbonate over a 40-year mine-life.

Century Lithium trades on both the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "LCE" and the OTCQX under the symbol "CYDVF", and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "C1Z".

To learn more, please visit centurylithium.com.

ON BEHALF OF CENTURY LITHIUM CORP.

WILLIAM WILLOUGHBY, PhD., PE

President & Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" and similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook.

Forward-looking statements relate to any matters that are not historical facts and statements of our beliefs, intentions and expectations about developments, results and events which will or may occur in the future, without limitation, statements with respect to the potential development and value of the Project and benefits associated therewith, statements with respect to the expected project economics for the Project, such as estimates of life of mine, lithium prices, production and recoveries, capital and operating costs, IRR, NPV and cash flows, any projections outlined in the Feasibility Study in respect of the Project, the permitting status of the Project and the Company's future development plans.

These and other forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause their actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein. These risks include those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent annual information form and its other public filings, copies of which can be under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.com. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update-forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place reliance on forward-looking statements or information. Furthermore, Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

