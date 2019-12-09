Century Casinos to present at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey Conference in Boston, USA

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Dec. 9, 2019 /CNW/ -- Century Casinos, Inc. (Nasdaq Capital Market®: CNTY) announced today that the company will attend the SunTrust Robinson Humphrey Investor Summit in Boston, USA, on December 12, 2019.

Peter Hoetzinger, President & Co CEO, will present the company and hold one-on-one meetings with selected institutional investors.

The current company presentation will be available at the company's website under https://www.cnty.com/investor/presentations/ on December 12, 2019.

About Century Casinos, Inc.:

Century Casinos, Inc. is an international casino entertainment company that operates worldwide. The Company owns and operates Century Casino & Hotels in Cripple Creek and Central City, Colorado, the Isle Casino Cape Girardeau, Missouri, the Lady Luck Caruthersville, Mississippi, the Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack and Resort, West Virginia, and in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, the Century Casino in Calgary and St. Albert, Alberta, Canada and in Bath, England; the Century Mile Racetrack and Casino ("CMR") in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; and Century Bets! Inc. ("CBS"). Through its Austrian subsidiary, Century Resorts Management GmbH ("CRM"), the Company holds a 66.6% ownership interest in Casinos Poland Ltd., the operator of eight casinos throughout Poland; and a 75% ownership interest in Century Downs Racetrack and Casino in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. CBS and CMR operate the pari-mutuel off-track horse betting networks in southern and northern Alberta, respectively. The Company operates five ship-based casinos under agreements with one cruise ship owner. The Company, through CRM, also owns a 7.5% interest in, and provides consulting services to, Mendoza Central Entretenimientos S.A., a company that provides gaming-related services to Casino de Mendoza in Mendoza, Argentina. The Company continues to pursue other international projects in various stages of development.

Century Casinos' common stock trades on The Nasdaq Capital Market® under the symbol CNTY. For more information about Century Casinos, visit our website at www.cnty.com.

This release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "estimate," "plan," "target," "goal," or similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "may," "might," "should," "would," "could," or similar variations. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the management of Century Casinos based on information currently available to management. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, certain plans, expectations, goals, projections, and statements about the benefits of the transaction, as well as Century Casinos' plans, objectives, expectations, intentions, and other statements relating to cash flow and operating results, its new credit facility and debt repayment. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, among others, the risks described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" under Item 1A in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and in subsequent periodic and current SEC filings we may make. Century Casinos disclaims any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by it or on its behalf.

SOURCE Century Casinos, Inc.

For further information: Peter Hoetzinger, Co CEO & President, +1 719 689 5813, +43 664 355 3935, peter.hoetzinger@cnty.com, http://www.centurycasinos.com

Related Links

http://www.centurycasinos.com

