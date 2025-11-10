Century Casinos, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results

Strength in the United States East and Midwest Regions, Offset by Weakness in the United States West Region and Poland.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Nov. 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- Century Casinos, Inc. (the "Company", "we", "us", or "our") (Nasdaq Capital Market®: CNTY) today announced its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights*

Compared to the three months ended September 30, 2024:

Net operating revenue was $153.7 million, a decrease of 1%.

Earnings from operations was $17.1 million, a decrease of 4%.

Net loss attributable to Century Casinos , Inc. shareholders was ($10.5) million, a change of (30%), and basic net loss per share was ($0.35).

, Inc. shareholders was ($10.5) million, a change of (30%), and basic net loss per share was ($0.35). Adjusted EBITDAR** was $31.1 million, a decrease of 6%.

"We are pleased with the growth in the East and Midwest regions of the United States. At the Nugget in the West region, we continue to focus on increasing local play and enhancing our concert and conference line up to improve results. Poland suffered from one-time costs associated with closing the Hilton Hotel casino. Excluding Poland, third quarter Adjusted EBITDAR would have increased year over year. We look forward to opening the new Wroclaw casino early next year and for results to improve in Poland with no licensing disruptions for the next three years," Erwin Haitzmann and Peter Hoetzinger, Co-Chief Executive Officers of Century Casinos remarked.

UPDATES

Sports Betting – Missouri – In May 2025, the Company announced that it has partnered with BetMGM to operate an online and mobile sports betting application under the Company's license in Missouri. The agreement includes a percentage of net gaming revenue payable to the Company, with a guaranteed minimum, as well as retail sportsbook options to be exercised at the Company's discretion. Sports betting is expected to begin in Missouri on December 1, 2025.

Poland – The Company was awarded a second license for a casino in the city of Wroclaw in March 2025. The Company expects to open the casino in January 2026.

Rocky Gap Goodwill Impairment – The Company concluded that its previously issued audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024 contained a material error related to the calculation of the carrying value of invested capital used in the valuation of the Rocky Gap reporting unit, which resulted in an impairment of goodwill for this reporting unit, and should be restated. The impairment negatively impacted earnings from operations in the United States and net loss attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2024 but did not impact Adjusted EBITDAR**. The Company today filed a Form 8-K that describes the impairment and plans to file amendments to its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and its Forms 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2025 to reflect the restatements within the next five calendar days.

RESULTS

The consolidated results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 are as follows:



For the three months



For the nine months



Amounts in thousands, except per share data ended September 30,

% ended September 30,

% Consolidated Results:



2025



2024

Change



2025



2024

Change Net Operating Revenue

$ 153,724

$ 155,701

(1 %)

$ 434,984

$ 438,147

(1 %) Earnings from operations



17,126



17,918

(4 %)



40,840



40,466

1 % Net loss attributable to Century

Casinos, Inc. shareholders

$ (10,548)

$ (8,119)

(30 %)

$ (43,470)

$ (63,276)

31 %

































Adjusted EBITDAR**

$ 31,064

$ 32,902

(6 %)

$ 81,521

$ 81,598

--

































Net loss per share attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders: Basic

$ (0.35)

$ (0.26)

(35 %)

$ (1.43)

$ (2.07)

31 % Diluted

$ (0.35)

$ (0.26)

(35 %)

$ (1.43)

$ (2.07)

31 %

RESULTS BY REPORTABLE SEGMENT*

Following is a summary of the changes in net operating revenue by reportable segment for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024:





Net Operating Revenue



For the three months











For the nine months









Amounts in

ended September 30,



$

%

ended September 30,



$

% thousands

2025

2024



Change

Change

2025

2024



Change

Change United States

$ 114,997

$ 117,139

$ (2,142)

(2 %)

$ 314,396

$ 319,680

$ (5,284)

(2 %) Canada



20,589



20,275



314

2 %



57,109



58,425



(1,316)

(2 %) Poland



18,138



18,287



(149)

(1 %)



63,479



60,029



3,450

6 % Corporate and

Other



--



--



--

--



--



13



(13)

(100 %) Consolidated

$ 153,724

$ 155,701

$ (1,977)

(1 %)

$ 434,984

$ 438,147

$ (3,163)

(1 %)

Following is a summary of the changes in earnings (loss) from operations by reportable segment for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024:





Earnings (Loss) from Operations



For the three months











For the nine months









Amounts in

ended September 30,



$

%

ended September 30,



$

% thousands

2025

2024



Change

Change

2025

2024



Change

Change United States

$ 18,041

$ 18,195

$ (154)

(1 %)

$ 40,109

$ 40,760

$ (651)

(2 %) Canada



4,272



3,811



461

12 %



12,166



12,203



(37)

-- Poland



(1,775)



(1,214)



(561)

(46 %)



(1,416)



(1,416)



--

-- Corporate and

Other



(3,412)



(2,874)



(538)

(19 %)



(10,019)



(11,081)



1,062

10 % Consolidated

$ 17,126

$ 17,918

$ (792)

(4 %)

$ 40,840

$ 40,466

$ 374

1 %

Following is a summary of the changes in net (loss) earnings attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders by reportable segment for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024:





Net (Loss) Earnings Attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. Shareholders



For the three months











For the nine months









Amounts in

ended September 30,



$

%

ended September 30,



$

% thousands

2025

2024



Change

Change

2025

2024



Change

Change United States

$ 3,155

$ 4,701

$ (1,546)

(33 %)

$ (4,884)

$ (25,066)

$ 20,182

81 % Canada



297



1,134



(837)

(74 %)



832



3,276



(2,444)

(75 %) Poland



(1,176)



(681)



(495)

(73 %)



(1,090)



(716)



(374)

(52 %) Corporate and

Other



(12,824)



(13,273)



449

3 %



(38,328)



(40,770)



2,442

6 % Consolidated

$ (10,548)

$ (8,119)

$ (2,429)

(30 %)

$ (43,470)

$ (63,276)

$ 19,806

31 %

Items deducted from or added to earnings (loss) from operations to arrive at net (loss) earnings attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders include interest income, interest expense, gains (losses) on foreign currency transactions and other, income tax (benefit) expense, and non-controlling interests. Interest expense, primarily from the master lease with subsidiaries of VICI Properties, Inc. (the "Master Lease"), negatively impacts net loss attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders. Income tax expense decreased significantly for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2024 due to a valuation allowance on the Company's net deferred tax assets related to the United States resulting in $23.8 million of tax expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Following is a summary of the changes in Adjusted EBITDAR** by reportable segment for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 compared to the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024:





Adjusted EBITDAR**



For the three months











For the nine months









Amounts in

ended September 30,



$

%

ended September 30,



$

% thousands

2025

2024



Change

Change

2025

2024



Change

Change United States

$ 29,142

$ 29,172

$ (30)

--

$ 73,229

$ 73,349

$ (120)

-- Canada



5,423



4,889



534

11 %



15,389



15,482



(93)

(1 %) Poland



(425)



1,958



(2,383)

(122 %)



2,066



3,166



(1,100)

(35 %) Corporate and

Other



(3,076)



(3,117)



41

1 %



(9,163)



(10,399)



1,236

12 % Consolidated

$ 31,064

$ 32,902

$ (1,838)

(6 %)

$ 81,521

$ 81,598

$ (77)

--

BALANCE SHEET AND LIQUIDITY

As of September 30, 2025, the Company had $77.7 million in cash and cash equivalents compared to $85.5 million at June 30, 2025 and $98.8 million at December 31, 2024. Cash and cash equivalents decreased compared to December 31, 2024 primarily due to purchases of property and equipment of $17.4 million. As of September 30, 2025, the Company had $338.7 million in outstanding debt compared to $339.6 million in outstanding debt at December 31, 2024. The outstanding debt as of September 30, 2025 included $334.3 million related to a term loan under the Company's credit agreement with Goldman Sachs Bank USA ("Goldman"), $0.4 million of bank debt related to Century Resorts Management GmbH ("CRM") and $4.1 million related to a revolving credit facility for Casinos Poland ("CPL"). The Company also has a revolving line of credit with Goldman of up to $30.0 million. If the Company has aggregate outstanding revolving loans, swingline loans and letters of credit greater than $10.5 million under the credit agreement with Goldman as of the last day of any fiscal quarter, it is required to maintain a Consolidated First Lien Net Leverage Ratio of 5.50 to 1.00 or less for such fiscal quarter. As of September 30, 2025, the Consolidated First Lien Net Leverage Ratio exceeded 5.50 to 1.00, but the Company had no outstanding revolving loans, swingline loans or letters of credit under the credit agreement with Goldman. The Company also has a $712.1 million long-term financing obligation under the Master Lease.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

Today, the Company will post its current presentation, which may be used in one or more meetings with current and potential investors from time to time, at the Company's website under www.cnty.com/investor/presentations/. The Company will post a copy of its quarterly report on Form 10-Q that will be filed with the SEC for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 as well as the amended reports discussed in "Rocky Gap Goodwill Impairment" on its website at www.cnty.com/investor/financials/sec-filings/ once filed, which is anticipated within the next five calendar days.

The Company will host its third quarter 2025 earnings conference call tomorrow, Tuesday, November 11, 2025 at 10:00 am EST / 8:00 am MST. U.S. domestic participants should dial 888-999-6281. For all international participants, please use 848-280-6550 to dial-in. The conference ID is 'Casinos'. Participants may listen to the call live at https://app.webinar.net/AB3KrkAbgvw or obtain a recording of the call on the Company's website until November 30, 2025 at www.cnty.com/investor/financials/financial-results/.

* Amounts presented are rounded. As such, rounding differences could occur in period over period changes and percentages reported. ** Adjusted EBITDAR and Adjusted EBITDAR margin are Non-US GAAP financial measures. See discussion and reconciliation of Non-US GAAP financial measures in Supplemental Information below.

CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED FINANCIAL INFORMATION – US GAAP BASIS Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss



For the three months For the nine months

ended September 30, ended September 30, Amounts in thousands, except for per share information

2025

2024

2025

2024 Operating revenue:























Net operating revenue

$ 153,724

$ 155,701

$ 434,984

$ 438,147 Operating costs and expenses:























Total operating costs and expenses



136,598



137,783



394,144



397,681 Earnings from operations



17,126



17,918



40,840



40,466 Non-operating (expense) income, net



(26,098)



(24,977)



(76,532)



(72,599) Loss before income taxes



(8,972)



(7,059)



(35,692)



(32,133) Income tax (expense) benefit



(423)



334



(2,155)



(25,299) Net loss



(9,395)



(6,725)



(37,847)



(57,432) Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests



(1,153)



(1,394)



(5,623)



(5,844) Net loss attributable to Century Casinos, Inc.

shareholders

$ (10,548)

$ (8,119)

$ (43,470)

$ (63,276)

























Net loss per share attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders: Basic

$ (0.35)

$ (0.26)

$ (1.43)

$ (2.07) Diluted

$ (0.35)

$ (0.26)

$ (1.43)

$ (2.07)

























Weighted average common shares























Basic



29,956



30,683



30,399



30,595 Diluted



29,956



30,683



30,399



30,595

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets















September 30,

December 31, Amounts in thousands

2025

2024 Assets











Current assets

$ 109,457

$ 135,549 Property and equipment, net



906,755



922,146 Other assets



142,692



142,144 Total assets

$ 1,158,904

$ 1,199,839













Liabilities and Equity











Current liabilities

$ 75,995

$ 86,044 Non-current liabilities



1,070,553



1,057,222 Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders' equity (deficit)



(78,611)



(34,731) Non-controlling interests



90,967



91,304 Total liabilities and equity

$ 1,158,904

$ 1,199,839

CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDAR* to Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. Shareholders by

Reportable Segment.



For the three months ended September 30, 2025 Amounts in thousands



United

States



Canada



Poland



Corporate

and Other



Total Net earnings (loss) attributable to

Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders

$ 3,155

$ 297

$ (1,176)

$ (12,824)

$ (10,548) Interest expense (income), net (1)



13,093



3,361



60



9,499



26,013 Income tax expense (benefit)



--



625



(111)



(91)



423 Depreciation and amortization



11,065



1,151



581



20



12,817 Net earnings (loss) attributable to non-

controlling interests



1,771



(31)



(587)



--



1,153 Non-cash stock-based compensation



--



--



--



316



316 Loss on foreign currency transactions,

cost recovery income and other



36



17



24



4



81 Loss on disposition of fixed assets



22



3



15



--



40 Pre-opening and termination expenses



--



--



769



--



769 Adjusted EBITDAR

$ 29,142

$ 5,423

$ (425)

$ (3,076)

$ 31,064





(1) See "Summary of Interest Expense (Income), Net" below for a breakdown of interest expense (income), net and "Cash Rent Payments" below for more information on the rent payments related to the Master Lease.



For the three months ended September 30, 2024 Amounts in thousands



United

States



Canada



Poland



Corporate

and Other



Total Net earnings (loss) attributable to Century

Casinos, Inc. shareholders

$ 4,701

$ 1,134

$ (681)

$ (13,273)

$ (8,119) Interest expense (income), net (1)



11,720



3,241



(14)



10,157



25,104 Income tax (benefit) expense



--



(481)



(95)



242



(334) Depreciation and amortization



10,939



1,078



409



36



12,462 Net earnings (loss) attributable to non-

controlling interests



1,774



(39)



(341)



--



1,394 Non-cash stock-based compensation



--



--



--



(280)



(280) Loss (gain) on foreign currency transactions,

cost recovery income and other



25



(44)



(83)



1



(101) Loss on disposition of fixed assets



13



--



10



--



23 Pre-opening expenses



--



--



2,753



--



2,753 Adjusted EBITDAR

$ 29,172

$ 4,889

$ 1,958

$ (3,117)

$ 32,902





(1) See "Summary of Interest Expense (Income), Net" below for a breakdown of interest expense (income), net and "Cash Rent Payments" below for more information on the rent payments related to the Master Lease.

CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDAR* to Net (Loss) Earnings Attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. Shareholders by

Reportable Segment.



For the nine months ended September 30, 2025 Amounts in thousands



United

States



Canada



Poland



Corporate

and Other



Total Net (loss) earnings attributable to

Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders

$ (4,884)

$ 832

$ (1,090)

$ (38,328)

$ (43,470) Interest expense (income), net (1)



39,283



9,905



150



28,269



77,607 Income tax expense



223



1,589



219



124



2,155 Depreciation and amortization



33,084



3,223



1,692



54



38,053 Net earnings (loss) attributable to non-

controlling interests



5,394



774



(545)



--



5,623 Non-cash stock-based compensation



--



--



--



802



802 Loss (gain) on foreign currency

transactions, cost recovery income and

other (2)



36



(935)



(180)



(83)



(1,162) Loss (gain) on disposition of fixed assets



93



1



30



(1)



123 Pre-opening and termination expenses



--



--



1,790



--



1,790 Adjusted EBITDAR

$ 73,229

$ 15,389

$ 2,066

$ (9,163)

$ 81,521





(1) See "Summary of Interest Expense (Income), Net" below for a breakdown of interest expense (income), net and "Cash Rent Payments" below for more information on the rent payments related to the Master Lease. (2) Includes $1.0 million related to cost recovery income for CDR in the Canada segment.



For the nine months ended September 30, 2024 Amounts in thousands



United

States



Canada



Poland



Corporate

and Other



Total Net (loss) earnings attributable to

Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders

$ (25,066)

$ 3,276

$ (716)

$ (40,770)

$ (63,276) Interest expense (income), net (1)



35,159



9,300



(70)



30,927



75,316 Income tax expense (benefit)



25,340



702



143



(886)



25,299 Depreciation and amortization



32,030



3,315



1,462



135



36,942 Net earnings (loss) attributable to non-

controlling interests



5,327



875



(358)



--



5,844 Non-cash stock-based compensation



--



--



--



566



566 Loss (gain) on foreign currency

transactions, cost recovery income and

other (2)



24



(1,950)



(415)



(352)



(2,693) Loss (gain) on disposition of fixed assets



535



(36)



367



--



866 Acquisition costs



--



--



--



(19)



(19) Pre-opening expenses



--



--



2,753



--



2,753 Adjusted EBITDAR

$ 73,349

$ 15,482

$ 3,166

$ (10,399)

$ 81,598





(1) See "Summary of Interest Expense (Income), Net" below for a breakdown of interest expense (income), net and "Cash Rent Payments" below for more information on the rent payments related to the Master Lease. (2) Includes $1.1 million related to cost recovery income for CDR in the Canada segment.

CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Net Earnings (Loss) Margins** and Adjusted EBITDAR Margins***









For the three months



For the nine months







ended September 30,



ended September 30,







2025



2024



2025



2024 United States Net Operating Revenue

$ 114,997

$ 117,139

$ 314,396

$ 319,680

Net Earnings (Loss) Margin



3 %



4 %



(2 %)



(8 %)

Adjusted EBITDAR Margin



25 %



25 %



23 %



23 % Canada Net Operating Revenue

$ 20,589

$ 20,275

$ 57,109

$ 58,425

Net Earnings (Loss) Margin



1 %



6 %



2 %



6 %

Adjusted EBITDAR Margin



26 %



24 %



27 %



27 % Poland Net Operating Revenue

$ 18,138

$ 18,287

$ 63,479

$ 60,029

Net Earnings (Loss) Margin



(7 %)



(4 %)



(2 %)



(1 %)

Adjusted EBITDAR Margin



(2 %)



11 %



3 %



5 % Corporate and Other Net Operating Revenue

$ --

$ --

$ --

$ 13

Net Earnings (Loss) Margin



NM (1)



NM



NM



NM

Adjusted EBITDAR Margin



NM



NM



NM



NM Consolidated Net Operating Revenue

$ 153,724

$ 155,701

$ 434,984

$ 438,147

Net Earnings (Loss) Margin



(7 %)



(5 %)



(10 %)



(14 %)

Adjusted EBITDAR Margin



20 %



21 %



19 %



19 %





(1) Not meaningful.

Summary of Interest Expense (Income), Net



For the three months For the nine months

ended September 30, ended September 30, Amounts in thousands



2025



2024



2025



2024 Interest income

$ (405)

$ (751)

$ (1,058)

$ (2,110) Interest expense - Credit Agreements



8,918



9,881



26,573



29,601 Interest expense - Master Lease Financing Obligation



16,637



15,212



49,533



45,586 Interest expense - Deferred Financing Costs



674



674



2,022



2,022 Interest expense - Miscellaneous



189



88



537



217 Interest expense (income), net

$ 26,013

$ 25,104

$ 77,607

$ 75,316

Cash Rent Payments



For the three months For the nine months

ended September 30, ended September 30, Amounts in thousands



2025



2024



2025



2024 Master Lease

$ 14,442

$ 13,190

$ 43,174

$ 37,829 Nugget Lease (1)



1,937



1,913



5,786



5,088





(1) Represents payments with respect to the 50% interest in the Nugget Lease owned by Marnell Gaming, LLC through Smooth Bourbon, LLC ("Smooth Bourbon"), a 50% owned subsidiary of the Company that owns the real estate assets underlying the Nugget Casino Resort.

CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION The table below shows the Company's reporting units and operating segments that are included in each of

the Company's reportable segments as of September 30, 2025.

Reportable Segment Operating Segment Reporting Unit United States East Mountaineer Casino, Resort & Races



Rocky Gap Casino, Resort & Golf

Midwest Century Casino & Hotel Central City



Century Casino & Hotel Cripple Creek



Century Casino & Hotel Cape Girardeau and The Riverview



Century Casino & Hotel Caruthersville and The Farmstead

West Nugget Casino Resort and Smooth Bourbon, LLC Canada Canada Century Casino & Hotel Edmonton



Century Casino St. Albert



Century Mile Racetrack and Casino



Century Downs Racetrack and Casino Poland Poland Casinos Poland Corporate and Other (1) Corporate and Other Corporate Other





(1) Corporate and Other is not a reportable segment and is presented for reconciliation purposes only.

* We define Adjusted EBITDAR as net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders before interest expense (income) (including interest expense related to the Master Lease), net, income taxes (benefit), depreciation, amortization, non-controlling interests net earnings (losses) and transactions, pre-opening expenses, termination expenses related to closing a casino, acquisition costs, non-cash stock-based compensation charges, asset impairment costs, loss (gain) on disposition of fixed assets, discontinued operations, (gain) loss on foreign currency transactions, cost recovery income and other, gain on business combination and certain other one-time transactions. The Master Lease is accounted for as a financing obligation. As such, a portion of the periodic payment under the Master Lease is recognized as interest expense with the remainder of the payment impacting the financing obligation using the effective interest method. Intercompany transactions consisting primarily of management and royalty fees and interest, along with their related tax effects, are excluded from the presentation of net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders and Adjusted EBITDAR reported for each segment. Not all of the aforementioned items occur in each reporting period, but have been included in the definition based on historical activity. These adjustments have no effect on the consolidated results as reported under US GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDAR is used outside of our financial statements solely as a valuation metric and is not considered a measure of performance recognized under US GAAP. Adjusted EBITDAR is an additional metric used by analysts in valuing gaming companies subject to triple net leases such as our Master Lease since it eliminates the effects of variability in leasing methods and capital structures. This metric is included as supplemental disclosure because (i) we believe Adjusted EBITDAR is used by gaming operator analysts and investors to determine the equity value of gaming operators and (ii) financial analysts refer to Adjusted EBITDAR when valuing our business. We believe Adjusted EBITDAR is useful for equity valuation purposes because (i) its calculation isolates the effects of financing real estate, and (ii) using a multiple of Adjusted EBITDAR to calculate enterprise value allows for an adjustment to the balance sheet to recognize estimated liabilities arising from operating leases related to real estate.

CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

Adjusted EBITDAR should not be construed as an alternative to net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders, the most directly comparable US GAAP measure, as indicators of our performance. In addition, consolidated Adjusted EBITDAR also should not be viewed as a measure of overall operating performance or considered in isolation or as an alternative to net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders, because it excludes the rent expense associated with our Master Lease and several other items. Adjusted EBITDAR as used by us may not be defined in the same manner as other companies in our industry, and, as a result, may not be comparable to similarly titled non-US GAAP financial measures of other companies.

** We define net earnings (loss) margin as net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders divided by net operating revenue.

*** We define Adjusted EBITDAR margin as Adjusted EBITDAR divided by net operating revenue. Adjusted EBITDAR margins are a non-US GAAP measure. Management uses these margins as one of several measures to evaluate the efficiency of our casino operations.

ABOUT CENTURY CASINOS, INC.:

Century Casinos, Inc. is a casino entertainment company. In the United States the Company operates the following operating segments: (i) in the East, the Mountaineer Casino, Resort & Races in New Cumberland, West Virginia and Rocky Gap Casino, Resort & Golf in Flintstone, Maryland; (ii) in the Midwest, the Century Casinos & Hotels Cape Girardeau and Caruthersville in Missouri, and Century Casinos & Hotels in Cripple Creek and Central City, Colorado; and (iii) in the West, the Nugget Casino Resort, in Reno-Sparks, Nevada. In Alberta, Canada, the Company operates Century Casino & Hotel in Edmonton, the Century Casino in St. Albert, Century Mile Racetrack and Casino in Edmonton and CDR in Calgary. In Poland, the Company operates five casinos through its subsidiary Casinos Poland Ltd. The Company continues to pursue other projects in various stages of development.

Century Casinos' common stock trades on The Nasdaq Capital Market® under the symbol CNTY. For more information about Century Casinos, visit our website at www.cnty.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS, BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT AND RISK FACTORS

This release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the management of Century Casinos based on information currently available to management. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our strategic review process and the results thereof, the commencement of sports betting in Missouri, our agreement with BetMGM and any expected benefits thereto, our recently opened Caruthersville land-based casino and hotel, licensing and opening of our Poland casinos, expectations for our Poland segment moving forward, the Goldman credit agreement and obligations under our Master Lease and our ability to repay our debt and other obligations, outcomes of legal proceedings, changes in our tax provisions or exposure to additional income tax liabilities, and plans for our casinos and our Company, including expectations regarding 2025 and later results. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, among others, the risks described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" under Item 1A in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in subsequent periodic and current SEC filings we may make. Century Casinos disclaims any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by it or on its behalf.

SOURCE Century Casinos, Inc.

Peter Hoetzinger, CO-CEO and President, Landline: +1-719-689-5813, Mobile: +43 664 355 3935, [email protected]