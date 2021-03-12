Century Casinos, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., March 12, 2021 /CNW/ -- Century Casinos, Inc. (Nasdaq Capital Market®: CNTY) today announced its financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights*

Net operating revenue was $84.8 million , an increase of 26% from the three months ended December 31, 2019 .

, an increase of 26% from the three months ended . Earnings from operations were $18.7 million , an increase of 227% from the three months ended December 31, 2019 .

, an increase of 227% from the three months ended . Net earnings attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders were $6.7 million , a change of 133% from the three months ended December 31, 2019 .

, a change of 133% from the three months ended . Adjusted EBITDA** was $18.3 million , an increase of 87% from the three months ended December 31, 2019 .

, an increase of 87% from the three months ended . Basic earnings per share were $0.23 , an increase of 134% from the three months ended December 31, 2019 .

, an increase of 134% from the three months ended . Diluted earnings per share were $0.22 , an increase of 132% from the three months ended December 31, 2019 .

2020 Highlights*

Net operating revenue was $304.3 million , an increase of 39% from the year ended December 31, 2019 .

, an increase of 39% from the year ended . Loss from operations was ($0.1) million , a change of 98% from the year ended December 31, 2019 .

, a change of 98% from the year ended . Net loss attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders was ($48.0) million , a decrease of (151%) from the year ended December 31, 2019 .

, a decrease of (151%) from the year ended . Adjusted EBITDA** was $48.4 million , an increase of 60% from the year ended December 31, 2019 .

, an increase of 60% from the year ended . Basic and diluted loss per share was ($1.62) , a decrease of (149%) from the year ended December 31, 2019 .

, a decrease of (149%) from the year ended . Book value per share*** at December 31, 2020 was $3.99 .

The Company's 2020 results were significantly impacted by the acquisition of Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, Century Casino Cape Girardeau and Century Casino Caruthersville (the "Acquired Casinos") in December 2019.

Temporary closures of the Company's facilities throughout 2020 due to the worldwide coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic negatively impacted results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020. The Company estimates that the closures during the first and second quarters of 2020 adversely impacted net operating revenue and Adjusted EBITDA by approximately $91.3 million and $34.3 million, respectively, and that the closures in Canada and Poland in December 2020 adversely impacted fourth quarter net operating revenue and Adjusted EBITDA by approximately $9.2 million and $1.7 million, respectively.

On December 1, 2020, the Company sold the casino operations of Century Casino Calgary ("CAL"). The Company recorded a gain on sale of casino operations of $6.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The Company continues to own the underlying real estate, which it leases to the casino operator, and operates Century Sports, a sports bar, bowling and entertainment facility located on the property. The Company intends to sell the real estate in 2021.

COVID-19 Update

The COVID-19 pandemic had an adverse effect on the Company's 2020 results of operations and financial condition, and the Company expects this situation will continue to have an adverse impact on its results in 2021. The duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic otherwise remains uncertain. The table below provides a summary of the time periods in which the Company closed its casinos, hotels and other facilities to comply with quarantines issued by governments to contain the spread of COVID-19.







Operating Segment Closure Date Reopen Date Colorado March 17 June 15 and June 17 Missouri March 17 June 1 West Virginia March 17 June 5 Edmonton March 17 June 13

December 13 Currently Closed Calgary March 17 June 13

December 13 Currently Closed Poland March 13 May 18

December 29 February 12, 2021

The Company's casinos have varied their operations based on the governmental health and safety requirements in the jurisdictions in which they are located. These include capacity and gaming floor restrictions and limited hours of operation. Such closures have had and will continue to have a material impact on the Company. The Company cannot predict whether future casino closures will be required.

The Company continues to monitor its liquidity in light of the uncertainty resulting from COVID-19. The Company plans to continue to reduce marketing and operating expenditures where possible. The Company's 2021 planned capital expenditure projects will be evaluated throughout the year and postponed to 2022 if necessary and permitted under its agreements. In March 2020, as a proactive measure to increase its cash position and preserve financial flexibility, the Company borrowed an additional $9.95 million on its revolving credit facility (the "Revolving Facility") under its credit facility ("Macquarie Credit Agreement") with Macquarie Capital ("Macquarie") and $7.4 million on its credit agreement with UniCredit Bank Austria AG ("UniCredit"). The Revolving Facility was repaid in July 2020 except for a $50,000 letter of credit that the Company cash collateralized.

The consolidated results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 are as follows:





































For the three months



For the year Amounts in thousands, except per share data ended December 31,



ended December 31, Consolidated Results:



2020



2019

% Change



2020



2019

% Change Net Operating Revenue

$ 84,801

$ 67,236

26%

$ 304,268

$ 218,227

39% Earnings (Loss) from Operations



18,747



(14,745)

227%



(127)



(5,220)

98% Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. Shareholders

$ 6,713

$ (20,140)

133%

$ (48,002)

$ (19,155)

(151%)

































Adjusted EBITDA**

$ 18,306

$ 9,776

87%

$ 48,398

$ 30,281

60%

































Earnings (Loss) Per Share Attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. Shareholders: Basic

$ 0.23

$ (0.68)

134%

$ (1.62)

$ (0.65)

(149%) Diluted

$ 0.22

$ (0.68)

132%

$ (1.62)

$ (0.65)

(149%)



































"We are pleased with the strong Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter even though our casinos in Canada and Poland were closed in December over the busy holiday season. These results were driven primarily by our properties in the US, which generated 82% of our Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter," Erwin Haitzmann and Peter Hoetzinger, Co-Chief Executive Officers of Century Casinos remarked. "We have been able to achieve operating margins that we believe will continue to be attainable. We look forward to our casinos and racetracks reopening in Canada and to a busy summer season in North America if the pandemic subsides," Messrs. Haitzmann and Hoetzinger concluded.

Reportable Segment Results*

The table below shows the Company's operating segments that are included in each of the Company's reportable segments as of December 31, 2020:







Reportable Segment Operating Segment Reporting Unit United States Colorado Century Casino & Hotel - Central City



Century Casino & Hotel - Cripple Creek

West Virginia Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort

Missouri Century Casino Cape Girardeau



Century Casino Caruthersville Canada Edmonton Century Casino & Hotel - Edmonton



Century Casino St. Albert



Century Mile Racetrack and Casino

Calgary Century Downs Racetrack and Casino



Century Sports



Century Bets! Inc. Poland Poland Casinos Poland Corporate and Other Corporate and Other Cruise Ships & Other



Corporate Other

The Company's net operating revenue increased by $17.6 million, or 26%, and by $86.0 million, or 39%, for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, compared to the three months and year ended December 31, 2019. Following is a summary of the changes in net operating revenue by reportable segment for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, compared to the three months and year ended December 31, 2019:



















































Net Operating Revenue



For the three months











For the year













ended December 31,











ended December 31,









Amounts in thousands

2020

2019

$ Change

% Change

2020

2019

$ Change

% Change United States

$ 58,440

$ 23,926

$ 34,514

144%

$ 198,344

$ 49,998

$ 148,346

297% Canada



12,757



20,291



(7,534)

(37%)



50,240



80,650



(30,410)

(38%) Poland



13,477



21,675



(8,198)

(38%)



54,271



81,894



(27,623)

(34%) Corporate and Other



127



1,344



(1,217)

(91%)



1,413



5,685



(4,272)

(75%) Consolidated

$ 84,801

$ 67,236

$ 17,565

26%

$ 304,268

$ 218,227

$ 86,041

39%















































The Company's earnings (loss) from operations increased by $33.5 million, or 227%, and by $5.1 million, or 98%, for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, compared to the three months and year ended December 31, 2019. Following is a summary of the changes in earnings (loss) from operations by reportable segment for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, compared to the three months and year ended December 31, 2019:



















































Earnings (Loss) from Operations



For the three months











For the year













ended December 31,











ended December 31,









Amounts in thousands

2020

2019

$ Change

% Change

2020

2019

$ Change

% Change United States

$ 12,507

$ 4,685

$ 7,822

167%

$ (1,191)

$ 9,478

$ (10,669)

(113%) Canada



9,195



4,000



5,195

130%



9,350



16,115



(6,765)

(42%) Poland



(1,077)



1,627



(2,704)

(166%)



(2,783)



5,915



(8,698)

(147%) Corporate and Other



(1,878)



(25,057)



23,179

93%



(5,503)



(36,728)



31,225

85% Consolidated

$ 18,747

$ (14,745)

$ 33,492

227%

$ (127)

$ (5,220)

$ 5,093

98%















































Net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders increased by $26.9 million, or 133%, and decreased by ($28.8) million, or (151%), for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, compared to the three months and year ended December 31, 2019. Following is a summary of the changes in net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders by reportable segment for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, compared to the three months and year ended December 31, 2019:



















































Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. Shareholders



For the three months











For the year













ended December 31,











ended December 31,









Amounts in thousands

2020

2019

$ Change

% Change

2020

2019

$ Change

% Change United States

$ 5,437

$ 2,261

$ 3,176

141%

$ (30,571)

$ 5,825

$ (36,396)

(625%) Canada



6,652



948



5,704

602%



2,551



6,669



(4,118)

(62%) Poland



(244)



1,352



(1,596)

(118%)



(1,373)



3,466



(4,839)

(140%) Corporate and Other



(5,132)



(24,701)



19,569

79%



(18,609)



(35,115)



16,506

47% Consolidated

$ 6,713

$ (20,140)

$ 26,853

133%

$ (48,002)

$ (19,155)

$ (28,847)

(151%)















































Items deducted from or added to earnings from operations to arrive at net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders include interest income, interest expense, gains (losses) on foreign currency transactions and other, income tax expense and non-controlling interests.

The Company's Adjusted EBITDA** increased by $8.5 million, or 87%, and by $18.1 million, or 60%, for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020 compared to the three months and year ended December 31, 2019. Following is a summary of the changes in Adjusted EBITDA** by reportable segment for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020 compared to the three months and year ended December 31, 2019:



















































Adjusted EBITDA**



For the three months











For the year













ended December 31,











ended December 31,









Amounts in thousands

2020

2019

$ Change

% Change

2020

2019

$ Change

% Change United States

$ 17,133

$ 5,441

$ 11,692

215%

$ 47,199

$ 11,825

$ 35,374

299% Canada



3,981



5,378



(1,397)

(26%)



11,497



21,212



(9,715)

(46%) Poland



(234)



2,484



(2,718)

(109%)



344



9,392



(9,048)

(96%) Corporate and Other



(2,574)



(3,527)



953

27%



(10,642)



(12,148)



1,506

12% Consolidated

$ 18,306

$ 9,776

$ 8,530

87%

$ 48,398

$ 30,281

$ 18,117

60%















































BALANCE SHEET AND LIQUIDITY

As of December 31, 2020, the Company had $63.4 million in cash and cash equivalents and $184.6 million in outstanding debt on its balance sheet compared to $54.8 million in cash and cash equivalents and $179.0 million in outstanding debt at December 31, 2019. The outstanding debt as of December 31, 2020 included the following: $168.3 million related to the Macquarie Credit Agreement; $1.3 million of bank debt related to Casinos Poland; $8.9 million of bank debt related to Century Resorts Management GmbH ("CRM"); and $15.3 million related to a long-term land lease for Century Downs Racetrack and Casino ("CDR"), net of $9.3 million in deferred financing costs.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

Today the Company will post a copy of its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC for the year ended December 31, 2020 on its website at www.cnty.com/investor/financials/sec-filings. The Company will also post a presentation on the year end results on its website at www.cnty.com/investor/presentations.

The Company will host its fourth quarter 2020 earnings conference call today, Friday, March 12, 2021, at 8:00 am MST. U.S. domestic participants should dial 1-844-244-9160. For all international participants, please use 330-931-4670 to dial-in. Participants may listen to the call live at www.centurycasinos.adobeconnect.com/earningsrelease or obtain a recording of the call on the Company's website until March 31, 2021 at www.cnty.com/investor/financials/sec-filings.

* Amounts presented are rounded. As such, rounding differences could occur in period over period changes and percentages reported. ** Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are Non-US GAAP financial measures. See discussion and reconciliation of Non-US GAAP financial measures in Supplemental Information below. *** The Company defines book value per share as total Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders' equity divided by outstanding common shares.

CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL INFORMATION – US GAAP BASIS Condensed Consolidated Statements of (Loss) Earnings



For the three months For the year

ended December 31, ended December 31, Amounts in thousands, except for per share information

2020

2019

2020

2019 Operating revenue:























Net operating revenue

$ 84,801

$ 67,236

$ 304,268

$ 218,227 Operating costs and expenses:























Total operating costs and expenses



66,054



81,981



304,395



223,446 Loss from equity investment



—



—



—



(1) Earnings (loss) from operations



18,747



(14,745)



(127)



(5,220) Non-operating income (expense), net



(10,666)



(3,569)



(43,161)



(6,747) Earnings (loss) before income taxes



8,081



(18,314)



(43,288)



(11,967) Income tax provision



(1,314)



(955)



(4,848)



(4,174) Net earnings (loss)



6,767



(19,269)



(48,136)



(16,141) Net (earnings) loss attributable to non-controlling interests



(54)



(871)



134



(3,014) Net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders

$ 6,713

$ (20,140)

$ (48,002)

$ (19,155)

























Earnings (loss) per share attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders: Basic

$ 0.23

$ (0.68)

$ (1.62)

$ (0.65) Diluted

$ 0.22

$ (0.68)

$ (1.62)

$ (0.65)

























Weighted average common shares























Basic



29,576



29,474



29,559



29,452 Diluted



29,990



29,474



29,559



29,452









































Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets















December 31,

December 31, Amounts in thousands

2020

2019 Assets











Current assets

$ 94,622

$ 79,366 Property and equipment, net



485,248



503,933 Other assets



100,890



143,601 Total assets

$ 680,760

$ 726,900













Liabilities and Equity











Current liabilities

$ 60,163

$ 56,570 Non-current liabilities



493,614



498,255 Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders' equity



118,154



163,306 Non-controlling interests



8,829



8,769 Total liabilities and equity

$ 680,760

$ 726,900

CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Adjusted EBITDA Margins** (unaudited)



For the three months For the year

ended December 31, ended December 31,

2020 2019 2020 2019 United States 29% 23% 24% 24% Canada 31% 27% 23% 26% Poland (2%) 11% 1% 11% Corporate and Other (2027%) (262%) (753%) (214%) Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Margin 22% 15% 16% 14%











Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA* to Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. Shareholders by Reportable Segment.



For the three months ended December 31, 2020 Amounts in thousands



United States



Canada



Poland



Corporate

and Other



Total Net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders

$ 5,437

$ 6,652

$ (244)

$ (5,132)

$ 6,713 Interest expense (income), net (1)



7,070



543



5



2,949



10,567 Income taxes (benefit)



—



1,483



(394)



225



1,314 Depreciation and amortization



4,571



1,291



845



105



6,812 Net earnings (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests



—



175



(121)



—



54 Non-cash stock-based compensation



—



—



—



(804)



(804) (Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions, cost recovery income and other (2)



—



(6,176)



(326)



83



(6,419) Loss on disposition of fixed assets



55



13



1



—



69 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 17,133

$ 3,981

$ (234)

$ (2,574)

$ 18,306





































(1) Expense of $7.1 million related to a master lease with subsidiaries of VICI Properties Inc. ("Master Lease") is included in interest expense (income), net in the United States segment. Expense of $0.5 million related to the CDR land lease is included in interest expense (income), net in the Canada segment. Cash payments related to the Master Lease and CDR land lease were $8.4 million and $0.6 million, respectively, for the period presented. (2) Income of $6.5 million is included in the Canada segment related to the sale of the casino operations at CAL.

CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA* to Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. Shareholders by Reportable Segment.



For the three months ended December 31, 2019 Amounts in thousands



United States



Canada



Poland



Corporate

and Other



Total Net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders

$ 2,261

$ 948

$ 1,352

$ (24,701)

$ (20,140) Interest expense (income), net (1)



1,635



1,456



55



1,020



4,166 Income taxes (benefit)



789



1,375



222



(1,431)



955 Depreciation and amortization



756



1,356



781



254



3,147 Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests



—



195



676



—



871 Non-cash stock-based compensation



—



—



—



324



324 Loss (gain) on foreign currency transactions and cost recovery income



—



26



(678)



218



(434) Impairment - intangible and tangible assets



—



—



—



16,486



16,486 Loss on disposition of fixed assets



—



22



76



1



99 Acquisition costs



—



—



—



4,302



4,302 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 5,441

$ 5,378

$ 2,484

$ (3,527)

$ 9,776





































(1) Expense of $1.6 million related to the Master Lease is included in interest expense (income), net in the United States segment. Expense of $0.5 million related to the CDR land lease is included in interest expense (income), net in the Canada segment. Cash payments related to the Master Lease and CDR land lease were $3.8 million and $0.5 million for the period presented.

CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA* to Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. Shareholders by Reportable Segment.



For the year ended December 31, 2020 Amounts in thousands



United States



Canada



Poland



Corporate

and Other



Total Net (loss) earnings attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders

$ (30,571)

$ 2,551

$ (1,373)

$ (18,609)

$ (48,002) Interest expense (income), net (1)



28,357



2,047



27



12,667



43,098 Income taxes (benefit)



1,023



3,765



(518)



578



4,848 Depreciation and amortization



17,580



5,264



3,124



566



26,534 Net earnings (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests



—



553



(687)



—



(134) Non-cash stock-based compensation



—



—



—



(214)



(214) Gain on foreign currency transactions, cost recovery income and other (2)



—



(6,015)



(233)



(6,897)



(13,145) Impairment - intangible and tangible assets



30,746



3,375



—



1,000



35,121 Loss (gain) on disposition of fixed assets



64



(43)



4



1



26 Acquisition costs



—



—



—



266



266 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 47,199

$ 11,497

$ 344

$ (10,642)

$ 48,398





































(1) Expense of $28.4 million related to the Master Lease is included in interest expense (income), net in the United States segment. Expense of $1.5 million related to the CDR land lease is included in interest expense (income), net in the Canada segment. Cash payments related to the Master Lease and CDR land lease were $25.0 million and $1.3 million for the period presented. (2) Income of $6.5 million is included in the Canada segment related to the sale of the casino operations at CAL.

CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA* to Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. Shareholders by Reportable Segment.



For the year ended December 31, 2019 Amounts in thousands



United States



Canada



Poland



Corporate

and Other



Total Net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders

$ 5,825

$ 6,669

$ 3,466

$ (35,115)

$ (19,155) Interest expense (income), net (1)



1,635



5,312



197



1,085



8,229 Income taxes (benefit)



2,018



3,278



1,617



(2,739)



4,174 Depreciation and amortization



2,330



4,539



3,064



910



10,843 Net earnings (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests



—



1,295



1,731



(12)



3,014 Non-cash stock-based compensation



—



—



—



1,303



1,303 (Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions and cost recovery income



—



(439)



(1,096)



223



(1,312) Impairment - intangible and tangible assets



—



—



—



16,486



16,486 Loss on disposition of fixed assets



17



20



413



345



795 Acquisition costs



—



—



—



5,366



5,366 Pre-opening expenses



—



538



—



—



538 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 11,825

$ 21,212

$ 9,392

$ (12,148)

$ 30,281





































(1) Expense of $1.6 million related to the Master Lease is included in interest expense (income), net in the United States segment. Expense of $2.2 million related to the CDR land lease is included in interest expense (income), net in the Canada segment. Cash payments related to the Master Lease and CDR land lease were $3.8 million and $2.0 million for the period presented.

CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

* The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net (loss) earnings attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders before interest expense (income), net, income taxes (benefit), depreciation and amortization, non-controlling interests net earnings (loss) and transactions, pre-opening expenses, acquisition costs, non-cash stock-based compensation charges, asset impairment costs, loss (gain) on disposition of fixed assets, discontinued operations, (gain) loss on foreign currency transactions, cost recovery income and other, gain on business combination and certain other one-time transactions. Expense related to the Master Lease and CDR land lease is included in the interest expense (income), net line item. Intercompany transactions consisting primarily of management and royalty fees and interest, along with their related tax effects, are excluded from the presentation of net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders and Adjusted EBITDA reported for each segment. Not all of the aforementioned items occur in each reporting period, but have been included in the definition based on historical activity. These adjustments have no effect on the consolidated results as reported under US GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is not considered a measure of performance recognized under US GAAP. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a valuable measure of the relative performance of the Company and its properties. The gaming industry commonly uses Adjusted EBITDA as a method of arriving at the economic value of a casino operation. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to compare the relative operating performance of separate operating units by eliminating the above-mentioned items associated with the varying levels of capital expenditures for infrastructure required to generate revenue and the often high cost of acquiring existing operations. Adjusted EBITDA is used by the Company's lending institution to gauge operating performance. The Company's computation of Adjusted EBITDA may be different from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similar measures used by other companies within the gaming industry. Please see the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders above.

** The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by net operating revenue. Adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP measure. Management uses this margin as one of several measures to evaluate the efficiency of the Company's casino operations.

ABOUT CENTURY CASINOS, INC.:

Century Casinos, Inc. is a casino entertainment company. The Company owns and operates Century Casino & Hotels in Cripple Creek and Central City, Colorado, and in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; the Century Casino in Cape Girardeau and Caruthersville, Missouri, and in St. Albert, Alberta, Canada; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort in New Cumberland, West Virginia; the Century Mile Racetrack and Casino ("CMR") in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; and Century Bets! Inc. ("CBS"). CBS and CMR operate the pari-mutuel off-track horse betting networks in southern and northern Alberta, respectively. The Company also operates Century Sports in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Through its Austrian subsidiary, CRM, the Company holds a 66.6% ownership interest in Casinos Poland Ltd., the owner and operator of eight casinos throughout Poland; and a 75% ownership interest in CDR in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. The Company operates four ship-based casinos. The Company, through CRM, also owns a 7.5% interest in, and provides consulting services to, MCE, a company that provides gaming-related services to Casino de Mendoza in Mendoza, Argentina. The Company continues to pursue other projects in various stages of development.

Century Casinos' common stock trades on The Nasdaq Capital Market® under the symbol CNTY.

For more information about Century Casinos, visit our website at www.cnty.com.



CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

This release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the management of Century Casinos based on information currently available to management. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future results of operations, including the impact of the acquisition of the Acquired Casinos on the Company's results, the impact of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the adequacy of cash flows from operations and available cash to meet our future liquidity needs, particularly if we cannot operate our casinos due to COVID-19 or their operations are restricted, operating margins, operating efficiencies, synergies and operational performance, the integration of the Acquired Casinos into our business, the prospects for and timing and costs of new projects, projects in development and other opportunities, our credit agreement with Macquarie Capital, our obligations under the Master Lease, debt repayment, investments in joint ventures, outcomes of legal proceedings, changes in our tax provisions or exposure to additional income tax liabilities, and plans for our casinos and our Company. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, among others, the risks described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" under Item 1A in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in subsequent periodic and current SEC filings we may make. Century Casinos disclaims any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by it or on its behalf.

SOURCE Century Casinos, Inc.

For further information: Peter Hoetzinger, CO-CEO and President, Landline: +1-719-689-5813, Mobile: +43 664 355 3935, [email protected], http://www.cnty.com

Related Links

http://www.cnty.com

