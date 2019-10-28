Century Casinos Announces Dates of Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Oct. 28, 2019 /CNW/ -- Century Casinos, Inc. (Nasdaq Capital Market®: CNTY) announced today that the company will release its earnings for the third quarter of 2019 on Monday, November 4, 2019.

On Monday, November 4, 2019, Century Casinos will host its Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call at 8:00 am MST (4:00 pm CET). Participants are advised to dial in 15 minutes in advance. US domestic and Canadian participants please dial +1 844-244-9160, all other international participants please use +1 330-931-4670 to dial in. The conference ID is 'Quarter3'. To just follow the call, or a recording of the call, please visit our website at https://www.cnty.com/investor/financials/financial-results/ .

About Century Casinos, Inc.:

Century Casinos, Inc. is an international casino entertainment company that operates worldwide. The Company owns and operates Century Casino & Hotels in Cripple Creek and Central City, Colorado, and in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; and the Century Casino in Calgary and St. Albert, Alberta, Canada and in Bath, England; the Century Mile Racetrack and Casino ("CMR") in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada and Century Bets! Inc. ("CBS"). CBS and CMR operate the pari-mutuel off-track horse betting networks in southern and northern Alberta, respectively. Through its Austrian subsidiary, Century Resorts Management GmbH ("CRM"), the Company holds a 66.6% ownership interest in Casinos Poland Ltd., the owner and operator of eight casinos throughout Poland; and a 75% ownership interest in CDR in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. The Company operates five ship-based casinos under agreements with TUI Cruises. The Company, through CRM, also owns a 7.5% interest in, and provides consulting services to, Mendoza Central Entretenimientos S.A., a company that provides gaming-related services to Casino de Mendoza in Mendoza, Argentina. The Company's pending acquisition of three casinos from Eldorado Resorts is expected to close in late 2019 or early 2020. The Company continues to pursue other projects in various stages of development.

Century Casinos' common stock trades on The Nasdaq Capital Market® under the symbol CNTY. For more information about Century Casinos, visit our website at www.cnty.com.

This release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the management of Century Casinos based on information currently available to management. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future results of operations, operating efficiencies, synergies and operational performance, the prospects for and timing and costs of new projects, projects in development and other opportunities, including the Acquisition, plans to refinance our credit facility through a new credit facility, the Bermuda project, debt repayment, investments in joint ventures, outcomes of legal proceedings, changes in our tax provisions or exposure to additional income tax liabilities, and plans for our casinos and our Company. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, among others, the risks described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" under Item 1A in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and in subsequent periodic and current SEC filings we may make. Century Casinos disclaims any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by it or on its behalf.

