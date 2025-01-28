Century brand Flaked Light Tuna Hot & Spicy recalled due to undeclared wheat
News provided byCanadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
Jan 28, 2025, 15:02 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 28, 2025 /CNW/ -
Product: Light Tuna Flakes in Hot & Spicy Sauce, Flaked Light Tuna Hot & Spicy Style or Light Tuna Flakes Hot & Spicy Style*
Issue:
Food - Allergen - Wheat
Food - Allergen - Gluten
Distribution:
National
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
Media and public enquiries: Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
