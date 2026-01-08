Centurion Asset Management Inc. Welcomes Carl Gomez as Chief Economist

TORONTO, Jan. 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Centurion is pleased to announce the appointment of Carl Gomez as Chief Economist, effective January 5, 2026. As Centurion continues to expand its leadership team and strengthen its strategic capabilities, the introduction of the Chief Economist role marks an important milestone in our evolution. This role will provide valuable economic insight to support strategy, capital allocation, and operational planning across our platform.

Carl brings over twenty-five years of experience as a leading Canadian economist and real estate investment professional. Most recently, he served as Chief Economist and Head of Market Analytics at CoStar Group, where he led the firm's analytics platform in Canada. His previous roles include senior research and strategy leadership positions at QuadReal Property Group and Bentall Kennedy, as well as economist roles with RBC and TD Bank.

As a nationally recognized speaker, Carl's insights have been featured in major media outlets, including The Globe and Mail, Bloomberg, and CBC News. He holds an M.A. in Financial Economics from the University of Victoria.

"I'm excited to join Centurion and contribute to an organization that plays such an important role in Canada's purpose-built rental market," said Carl Gomez. "The sector continues to show strong fundamentals, supported by structural housing shortages and sustained demand for high-quality rental housing. I look forward to working with the team to help navigate the opportunities ahead."

Over the past eighteen months, Centurion has made several strategic additions to its leadership team. Carl's appointment follows a period of meaningful growth across the organization, including recent hires in Investment Management, Operations, and Joint Ventures & Mortgages. These additions, together with key internal promotions, reflect Centurion's commitment to developing a highly skilled leadership bench to support our continued growth.

"Carl's appointment strengthens our ability to navigate a rapidly evolving market," said John McKinlay, President and Chief Executive Officer. "As our platform grows in scale and complexity, having a Chief Economist who can provide deep insight into macroeconomic trends and real estate market dynamics is invaluable. Carl's experience and analytical expertise will play a critical role in supporting our long-term strategy."

Centurion remains committed to delivering exceptional value to our Investors and Residents as we continue to grow and strengthen our platform. We're excited to welcome Carl to the team and look forward to the expertise he will bring in supporting Centurion's continued growth and long-term success.

