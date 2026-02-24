MONTRÉAL, Feb. 24, 2026 /CNW/ - Centre Eaton de Montréal is proud to announce the opening of Les Terrasses, Espace Restos, a brand-new culinary destination in the heart of downtown Montréal. Designed as a tribute to the iconic shopping complex that once stood at 705 Sainte-Catherine Street West, Les Terrasses reimagines the concept of communal dining, offering a warm, urban, and accessible experience for everyone.

Les Terrasses (CNW Group/Le Centre Eaton de Montréal)

"The Tunnel level, now home to Les Terrasses - Espaces Restos, has been completely reimagined and redesigned. The food hall features 12 carefully curated vendors while maintaining ample seating capacity to accommodate busy lunch-hour crowds,"

- Laurence Duhamel, Senior Leasing Director, Centre Eaton de Montréal, JLL

A diverse culinary experience

Les Terrasses - Espace Restos offers 12 food counters, with the first phase featuring Thai Express, Subway, A&W, Poke Monstre, Jugo Juice, Bento Sushi, and Edo Japan. A second phase, opening in fall 2026, will introduce Hurry Curry, Basha, Shanghai 360, and Grillades Torino. Visitors can enjoy both local and international flavors in a welcoming and vibrant atmosphere. This new food offering complements the Centre Eaton de Montréal's existing dining destinations, including Les Terrasses Espace Restos, Time Out Market Montréal, and the 9th floor restaurants, Île de France and Le French Line.

A space focused on connection and sustainability

Designed to foster moments of sharing, whether for lunch breaks, shopping pauses, or casual gatherings, Les Terrasses naturally extends the Centre Eaton de Montréal's urban journey. The space combines comfort, design, and sustainability, in harmony with its heritage and contemporary values.

Honoring the past

Inspired by the lush architecture of the original Les Terrasses complex (1976–1987), this new space pays homage to an emblematic Montréal landmark while embracing a modern vision. The design, led by the firm LemayMichaud, reinterprets the original spirit of discovery and encounter in a bright and sustainable environment.

"We wanted to create a lively and welcoming destination--both an urban oasis and an animated gathering space where light and greenery interact with the vibrant energy of the Centre Eaton de Montréal and downtown Montréal. The friendly atmosphere offers a nod to the former Les Terrasses while reimagining them for today's visitors."

- Anne-Marie Bouliane, Partner Architect, LemayMichaud

Bath & Body Works reopens near Les Terrasses

The popular brand Bath & Body Works, known worldwide for its body care and home fragrance products, is reopening with an expanded footprint of 5,048 square feet. Located next to the new food court, the store now offers an enhanced selection of shower gels, lotions, body mists, hand soaps, candles, and diffusers in exclusive and seasonal collections.

About Centre Eaton de Montréal

Located in the heart of downtown Montréal on Sainte-Catherine Street, the Centre Eaton de Montréal features the largest retail offering in the city's downtown core. As a key gateway to the underground pedestrian network, with direct access to McGill metro station and the new REM McGill station, the Centre welcomes nearly 22 million visitors annually. The property is home to leading retailers including Time Out Market Montréal, Uniqlo, Decathlon Montréal, Sephora, Samsung, B2, Boss, Nike, Tissot, Lululemon, and Aritzia. With nearly 125 stores and restaurants, the Centre Eaton de Montréal remains a must-visit shopping destination.

About JLL

