Centennial and Trent launch new Signature Pathway for earning double credentials in business

Students can earn both a diploma and degree in four years with one application and joint offer of admission

SCARBOROUGH, DURHAM and PETERBOROUGH, ON, Aug. 26, 2026 /CNW/ -- Centennial College and Trent University are making it easier for students to complete both a business diploma in marketing or human resources at Centennial and a Bachelor of Business Administration degree at Trent with the launch of a new Signature Pathway. Beginning in Fall 2026, prospective students can apply directly to the Signature Pathway for a single offer of admission to complete both credentials in four years.

The pathway helps streamline the existing route to complete both programs--through an articulation agreement--removing the steps for applying to transfer institutions.

"Students deserve to feel confident that their education will prepare them for career success, and that every dollar and minute they invest along the way will count," said Charmaine Hack, Vice President, Partnerships, Enrolment and External Relations, Centennial College. "This streamlined pathway from business diploma to degree will provide even more predictability for students who choose this route and enhance their experience during their journey with us by removing barriers."

Students accepted into the pathway program will receive one joint offer that includes both admission to Centennial and conditional entry to Trent, completing two years of study at each post-secondary institution. Students who successfully complete Centennial's diploma with a cumulative grade point average of at least 75 per cent can transfer to Trent in their third year. There is no need for them to submit a separate application, pay additional fees or complete extra courses or bridging semesters.

Students in the pathway program can specialize in human resources or marketing at Centennial's Progress Campus in Scarborough or, for marketing, online. They also have the choice to study at Trent University Durham GTA or Trent University in Peterborough to complete their B.B.A. and can specialize in human resources management or marketing and consumer culture. Signature Pathway students will also be supported by both institutions throughout their journey, with access to coordinated academic advising services from Centennial and Trent from the start of their first semester.

"Trent strives to design programs that support the learning aspirations of all students, and we know that many students who pursue post-secondary education choose to study at university after college," said Dr. Mark Skinner, provost and vice-president, Academic, Trent University. "This Signature Pathway allows future students to plan for that transition from the outset. Students will be able to access academic resources and consider learning opportunities at Trent, such as community-based research or co-op placements, earlier in their journey, making them more informed and prepared to thrive when starting at Trent."

Through Centennial and Trent's esteemed schools of business, students will be prepared for marketing or human resources careers and well-positioned to pursue a Master of Business Administration or professional designations such as Certified Human Resources Professional.

The Signature Pathway builds on existing diploma-to-degree offerings from Centennial and Trent, including in liberal arts and social work.

About Centennial College

Centennial College, founded in 1966, is Ontario's first public college. Anchored primarily in the eastern part of the Greater Toronto Area, the College is renowned for its outstanding teaching, creative curriculum, and robust network of partnerships. Centennial annually welcomes thousands of full-time and part-time students from across the GTA, Canada, and the world. These students pursue their education in diploma, certificate, and degree programs across various fields, including business, media, arts, community and consumer services, engineering technology, health care, and transportation.

About Trent University

One of Canada's top universities, Trent University was founded on the ideal of interactive learning that's personal, purposeful and transformative. Consistently recognized nationally for leadership in teaching, research and student satisfaction, Trent attracts excellent students from across the country and around the world. Here, undergraduate and graduate students connect and collaborate with faculty, staff and their peers through diverse communities that span residential colleges, classrooms, disciplines, hands-on research, co-curricular and community-based activities. Across all disciplines, Trent brings critical, integrative thinking to life every day. Today, Trent's unique approach to personal development through supportive, collaborative community engagement is in more demand than ever. Students lead the way by co-creating experiences rooted in dialogue, diverse perspectives and collaboration. In a learning environment that builds life-long passion for inclusion, leadership and social change, Trent's students, alumni, faculty and staff are engaged global citizens who are catalysts in developing sustainable solutions to complex issues. Trent's Peterborough campus boasts award-winning architecture in a breathtaking natural setting on the banks of the Otonabee River, just 90 minutes from downtown Toronto, while Trent University Durham Greater Toronto Area, delivers a distinct mix of programming in the east GTA.

SOURCE Centennial College

Centennial media contact: Jodie Shupac, Manager, Media Relations; [email protected]; 437-577-9308; Trent media contact: Celia Ernst, Assistant Director, Communications; [email protected]; (705) 748-1011 x6240