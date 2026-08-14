Centennial journalism students tell stories that connect communities with support from Toronto Foundation

SCARBOROUGH, ON, Aug. 14, 2026 /CNW/ -- A new partnership with Toronto Foundation is supporting Centennial College journalism students to shine a light on the people, organizations and ideas that connect and strengthen communities at a time when hyperlocal reporting is needed more than ever.

Earlier this summer, students in Centennial's Contemporary Journalism graduate certificate program (a joint program with the University of Toronto Scarborough) began reporting stories from neighbourhoods across Toronto. Their hyperlocal coverage is helping to highlight the diversity, generosity and resourcefulness of regular people who have created initiatives to improve quality of life for others in their communities.

Supported by a gift from Toronto Foundation to Centennial's School of Media and Creative Arts, the college's journalism students have the opportunity to be paid for this work, through stories published in local outlets in Toronto.

This fall, Centennial journalism students will write stories based on insights from Toronto Foundation's 2026 Toronto's Vital Signs® Report, set to be released in November. The report will feature research that examines trends affecting Torontonians' wellbeing and factors that strengthen quality of life in the city. Journalism professors will lead Centennial students through data interpretation, to derive insights for their storytelling.

So far, Centennial students have reported on initiatives including neighbours in Thorncliffe Park coming together to plant urban gardens and an Indigenous-led project to protect turtles living in Toronto's parks. The organizations highlighted in these stories are recipients of Toronto Foundation's Vital Signs Grants, and were included in its 2026 Good to Give Guide, a resource that encourages Torontonians to support smaller community groups making an outsized impact on their city.

Centennial students' work is also published in the award-winning Toronto Observer, the college's student-led journalism media outlet. Come September, the publication will operate from a newly constructed multimedia newsroom at Centennial's Progress Campus in Scarborough.

QUOTES

"This partnership between Toronto Foundation and the School of Media and Creative Arts demonstrates the importance of encouraging student journalists to uncover and tell the hyperlocal stories of real people doing good for their communities." -- Damian Goulbourne, Dean, Faculty of Global Business and Creative Industries, Centennial College

"Strong communities are built not only by the people doing the work, but by the stories that help us see one another. That's why we're proud to partner with Centennial College to support the next generation of journalists. Local journalism shines a light on the people, organizations and ideas shaping our communities, helping us better understand where we live and how we can contribute to something bigger." -- Sharon Avery, President and CEO, Toronto Foundation

"This is experiential learning at its best, preparing our graduates with both the knowledge and real-world experience needed to find career success in today's evolving media landscape. We are incredibly grateful for Toronto Foundation's support and collaboration. By connecting students with industry and community partners, we bridge foundational classroom learning with hands-on skill development, giving learners the opportunity to work on authentic projects, build professional experience, and make meaningful contributions to their communities." -- Laura Kittner, Associate Dean, School of Media and Creative Arts, Centennial College

"Our student newsroom is as diverse as the city. Thanks to this partnership with Toronto Foundation, students get to see themselves in their stories and bring these stories to a wider audience; it brings a real sense of meaning and pride." -- Donna Lindell, program coordinator and professor of the Contemporary Journalism program, Centennial College

About Centennial College

Centennial College, founded in 1966, is Ontario's first public college. Anchored primarily in the eastern part of the Greater Toronto Area, the College is renowned for its outstanding teaching, creative curriculum, and robust network of partnerships. Centennial annually welcomes thousands of full-time and part-time students from across the GTA, Canada, and the world. These students pursue their education in diploma, certificate, and degree programs across various fields, including business, media, arts, community and consumer services, engineering technology, health care, and transportation.

SOURCE Centennial College

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