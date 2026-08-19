Cellebrite Genesis for Enterprise Now Generally Available, Regional Availability Expands to More Global Markets

TYSONS CORNER, Va. and PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Aug. 19, 2026 /CNW/ -- Cellebrite DI Ltd. (Nasdaq: CLBT), a global leader in AI-powered Digital Investigative and Intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced that Cellebrite Genesis is expanding to more global markets and is now generally available for enterprise organizations. The expansion builds on a successful early access program and strong momentum following Genesis' June 2026 public safety launch. Genesis has seen meaningful user growth worldwide and continues to expand internationally, with availability now in Australia and the United Kingdom and is expected to be available to the European Union later this month.

Made generally available for the public sector in June, Genesis is serving a growing mix of national, regional and local agencies around the world, including some of the world's largest regional and metropolitan police departments along with public safety departments, law enforcement agencies, prosecutors' offices and correctional facilities of varying sizes.

Purpose-built for a broad range of corporate investigations, Genesis helps enterprise teams move from manual evidence review to AI-assisted investigation that surfaces connections in minutes rather than weeks for internal corporate investigations spanning employee misconduct to financial fraud, M&A due diligence, insider threat and incident response, eDiscovery pre-processing and regulatory and compliance matters.

As Cellebrite customers apply Genesis to active cases, the impact is tangible, accelerating the speed and efficacy of investigations across an array of crime types such as crimes against children, narcotics, human trafficking, homicide and cold cases. The following examples demonstrate how Genesis helps investigators move faster, uncover missed connections and turn digital evidence into action:

Averting a planned school shooting : Following the arrest of a young student who threatened to commit a school shooting, investigators queried his phone data in Genesis and, within five prompts, identified and apprehended a second student across the country plotting a similar attack.

: Following the arrest of a young student who threatened to commit a school shooting, investigators queried his phone data in Genesis and, within five prompts, identified and apprehended a second student across the country plotting a similar attack. Surfacing evidence that helped protect children: Genesis surfaced new information that had been missed in the initial manual review of a suspect's device, giving investigators the probable cause needed to arrest an accused child predator after a year-long investigation.

Genesis surfaced new information that had been missed in the initial manual review of a suspect's device, giving investigators the probable cause needed to arrest an accused child predator after a year-long investigation. Converting prison conversations into actionable intelligence: A major law enforcement agency used Genesis to analyze three months of phone calls by five prison inmates and identified three minutes of conversations that involved the location of illegal firearms. As a result, the police seized more than 200 guns and arrested three suspects as part of a broader investigation.

A major law enforcement agency used Genesis to analyze three months of phone calls by five prison inmates and identified three minutes of conversations that involved the location of firearms. As a result, the police seized more than 200 guns and arrested three suspects as part of a broader investigation. Validating findings in a high-profile corporate investigation: In a case of potential financial wrongdoing tied to a scrapped IPO, it took investigators months to piece together who was involved -- running the same data through Genesis surfaced it in minutes, while validating the findings.

In a case of potential financial wrongdoing tied to a scrapped IPO, it took investigators months to piece together who was involved -- running the same data through Genesis surfaced it in minutes, while validating the findings. Triaging large video and audio files so a private digital forensics company could quickly isolate 20 video clips showing evidence of a crime , helping their client move the case forward quickly rather than needing to rely on manual review that would have taken days.

so a private digital forensics company could quickly isolate 20 video clips showing evidence of a , helping their client move the case forward quickly rather than needing to rely on manual review that would have taken days. Uncovering a terrorist financing network: After two months of manual review, a regional police agency used Genesis to immediately gain information about a suspected terrorist finance network.

After two months of manual review, a regional police agency used Genesis to immediately gain information about a suspected terrorist finance network. Validating new leads in a missing person cold case: A small county sheriff's department received a new tip related to a cold case. Investigators used Genesis to query all the records, and they were able to immediately determine the new information was not relevant to the case; manually running down this lead would have taken weeks.

"Genesis was built on the belief that evidence should move at the speed the investigation demands. In two months, that belief has scaled from early access to a proven solution that is trusted on multiple continents, and now, with enterprise availability, we're bringing that approach to the organizations who want to protect themselves from fraud, insider threats and data theft," said Shiven Ramji, CEO of Cellebrite. "It is exciting to hear the impact Genesis is having on investigations and our customer feedback. Genesis is an example of the rapid innovation our customers can expect, ensuring we can deliver on our mission of protecting communities, nations and businesses."

Innovation within Genesis continues to move forward. The Company also added Deep Investigator, a new capability for mobile extractions. Deep Investigator surfaces data that usually resides in unparsed and other databases, thus going deeper into the content of mobile devices, helping investigators uncover digital evidence that lives in hard-to-reach places, including brand-new applications, proprietary chat platforms and data sources that are not fully understood.

Deep Investigator automatically surfaces additional investigative leads with citations to the underlying evidence while applying Genesis' built-in guardrails, ensuring responses remain grounded only in the provided evidence. Every query and action is logged with the user's identity and timestamp, creating a complete audit trail. In the coming months Cellebrite expects to include new features and enhancements that add both expanded agentic capabilities and increased support for additional data sources. These innovations are designed to help investigators work smarter and faster, with an even better user experience.

About Cellebrite

Cellebrite's (Nasdaq: CLBT) mission is to protect communities, nations and businesses as a global leader in digital investigative and intelligence solutions. More than 7,000 global law enforcement agencies, defense and intelligence organizations and enterprises trust Cellebrite's AI-powered software portfolio to make forensically sound digital data more accessible and actionable. Cellebrite technology allows customers to accelerate nearly 3 million legally sanctioned investigations annually, enhance sovereign security, elevate operational efficacy and efficiency, and enable advanced mobile research and application security. Available via cloud, on-premises and hybrid deployments, Cellebrite's technology enables its customers around the globe to advance their missions, elevate public safety and safeguard data privacy. To learn more, visit www.cellebrite.com and https://investors.cellebrite.com, and find us on social media @Cellebrite.

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SOURCE Cellebrite