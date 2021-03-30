Endpoint Inspector allows corporate investigators to holistically collect and analyze digital evidence and consolidate actionable intelligence in one place. For corporate investigative teams adopting Endpoint Inspector, in H2 2021 Cellebrite will further extend their remote collection capabilities to mobile devices creating an unprecedented all-in-one endpoint intelligence solution.

As the world shifts into a hybrid remote workforce, employees access their computers and mobile devices everywhere beyond the office, leading to increased concerns from businesses on how to handle critical issues like employee misconduct or sensitive data being exposed. Endpoint Inspector provides corporate investigative teams an efficient and remote way to collect data including business documents, application logs, and systems logs to conduct quicker and deeper data analysis and identify risk. These types of digital investigation technologies are critical for industries such as life sciences, pharmaceuticals, financial services, and insurance, where sensitive data is extremely at risk.

"Today's milestone announcement is further proof of Cellebrite's commitment to help corporations accelerate their effort to fundamentally reshape how eDiscovery and corporate investigations are conducted with the realities of today's remote workforce," said Ken Basore, General Manager, Cellebrite Enterprise Solutions Business Unit. "We are excited to further expand our services, innovation and leadership in the private sector, and advance our broader mission of helping organizations accelerate justice and keep people safe."

Many competing services in the market lack comprehensive cloud-based offerings or the analytics capabilities needed to thoroughly analyze data in a forensically sound manner. Cellebrite's industry-leading integrated offerings, combined with Endpoint Inspector, provides investigators powerful solutions that stand apart in the corporate investigation and eDiscovery landscape by allowing users to:

Secure with the ability to authenticate users and requests

Preview by reviewing files live in real-time on a remote system

Collect by accumulating files of interest and securely store in one place

Analyze by conducting a full analysis of all files, leading to actionable intelligence in the investigation

For investigations around use cases like IP theft, employee misconduct, and fraud, Cellebrite's Endpoint Intelligence Platform enables swift action to be taken and prevents further damage to the company. Endpoint Inspector provides users with the server, endpoint software and license for examiners to conduct investigations and eliminates the critical time delay and cost needed to ship laptops to physical locations for digital data collection.

To learn more about how to protect corporate assets and strengthen civil cases, please visit Cellebrite Enterprise Solutions online.

About Cellebrite

Cellebrite's mission is to enable its customers to protect and save lives, accelerate justice and preserve privacy in communities around the world. We are the global leader in Digital Intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors, empowering organizations in mastering the complexities of legally sanctioned digital investigations by streamlining intelligence processes. Trusted by thousands of leading agencies and companies in more than 140 countries, Cellebrite's Digital Intelligence platform and solutions transform how customers collect, review, analyze and manage data in legally sanctioned investigations. To learn more visit us at www.cellebrite.com or follow us on Twitter @Cellebrite_UFED.

