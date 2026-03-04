Cellebrite Files its 2025 Annual Report on Form 20-F

TYSONS CORNER, Va. and PETAH TIKVA, Israel, March 4, 2026 /CNW/ -- Cellebrite (Nasdaq: CLBT), a global leader in AI-powered Digital Investigative and Intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced that the Company has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

Cellebrite's 2025 Annual Report on Form 20-F is available on the investor relations section of its website at https://investors.cellebrite.com/financial-information/sec-filings and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Shareholders may request a hard copy of the 2025 Annual Report on Form 20-F, free of charge, by contacting the Company at [email protected].

References to Websites and Social Media Platforms

References to information included on, or accessible through, websites and social media platforms do not constitute incorporation by reference of the information contained at or available through such websites or social media platforms, and you should not consider such information to be part of this press release.

About Cellebrite

Cellebrite's (Nasdaq: CLBT) mission is to protect communities, nations and businesses as a global leader in digital investigative and intelligence solutions. More than 7,000 global law enforcement agencies, defense and intelligence organizations and enterprises trust Cellebrite's AI-powered software portfolio to make forensically sound digital data more accessible and actionable. Cellebrite technology allows customers to accelerate more than 1.5 million legally sanctioned investigations annually, enhance sovereign security, elevate operational efficacy and efficiency and enable advanced mobile research and application security. Available via cloud, on-premises and hybrid deployments, Cellebrite's technology enables its customers around the globe to advance their missions, elevate public safety and safeguard data privacy. To learn more, visit us at www.cellebrite.com.

Investor Relations

Andrew Kramer

Vice President, Investor Relations

[email protected]

+1 973.206.7760

Media

Victor Cooper

Sr. Director of Corporate Communications + Content Operations

[email protected]

+1 404.804.5910

SOURCE Cellebrite