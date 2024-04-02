Cella by Randstad Digital Launches New Expansion into Canadian Market

New talent services and solutions in the Canadian market will empower businesses and job seekers alike

TORONTO, April 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Cella by Randstad Digital , an award-winning leader in consulting, staffing and managed solutions for digital, marketing and creative teams, today unveiled its expansion into the Canadian market. With its Canadian operation based in Toronto, Cella will bring a blend of custom solutions and talent services to Canada's business landscape. The launch is a significant milestone, as Cella taps into one of the world's most diverse talent pools and expansive market opportunities, cementing its ongoing commitment to global growth and excellence.

Cella aims to bridge a gap in the Canadian market by providing specialized talent solutions while simultaneously helping brands balance their business objectives and prepare for what's next. The organization's innovative and proven practices around AI strategy and adoption, organizational structure, marketing and creative operations, change management and technology equip teams to get ahead and stay ahead. Cella will deliver talent with an unparalleled opportunity to work with some of the most exciting and well known brands—and Canada is the perfect next hub for this endeavor.

"We are proud to have this opportunity to bring Cella's expertise and passion to the vibrant landscape of Canada connecting innovative organizations and teams with the world's most in-demand talent," said Global Head of Cella Jackie Schaffer. "We're excited to take our relationship with Canadian organizations to the next level with in-country and offshore services."

Cella partners with Fortune 500 companies and the world's most renowned brands, offering a range of custom strategies and services , from operational best practices to flexible staffing solutions for top talent nationwide to global offshore talent centers. With more than 30 years of experience serving the U.S. market, Cella is excited to bring its award-winning service and full suite of offerings to Canadian companies and talent . To learn more visit www.cellainc.com .

About Cella by Randstad Digital

Cella by Randstad Digita l is an award-winning leader in consulting, staffing and managed solutions for digital, marketing and creative teams. We help people build meaningful careers and partner with companies to help them win and stay ahead of the competition. Our secret sauce? The Cella Trifecta: Combining our knowledge with your experience to achieve extraordinary results. Our industry experts listen to your problems and guide you to the best solutions – from finding the most in-demand talent to providing consulting services that can transform your organization. We are always ready to step up so you can gain the operational edge. Together, we put passion to work. Cella has earned the 2024 Best of Staffing Talent 15-Year Diamond Award as well as the Best of Staffing Client 10-Year Diamond Award.

About Randstad Digital

Randstad Digital is a trusted digital enablement partner that facilitates accelerated transformation for businesses by providing global talent, capacity, and solutions across specialized domains. Our digital talent solutions allow you to scale your team seamlessly while connecting you with skilled professionals around the world who align with your chosen technologies. Randstad Digital was announced on August 30, 2023 under the umbrella of Randstad, the world's largest talent company and partner of choice to clients. For more information, see www.randstaddigital.com .

Headquartered in the Netherlands, Randstad operates in 39 markets and has approximately 40,000 employees. In 2023, we supported 2 million talent to find work and generated a revenue of €25.4 billion. Randstad N.V. is listed on the Euronext Amsterdam. For more information, see www.randstad.com .

