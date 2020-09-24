Cell Signaling Technology Named a Top Charitable Company in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal

For more than 20 years, researchers in pharma, biotech, and academia have trusted CST for its proven biological and technical expertise and our success is directly linked to the global communities where we live and work. "As scientists and citizens, we cannot ignore the important connections we have with each other, our local communities, and the planet as a whole," said John Letcher, Cell Signaling Technology, Senior Vice President of Global Human Resources. "We are flattered to be recognized by the Boston Business Journal for our contributions within the Commonwealth of Massachusetts."

CST charitable initiatives are part of a broader Corporate Social Responsibility focus that includes commitments to Our Planet, Science Education, Our Employees, Surrounding Communities, and the Arts.

At CST we believe in the power of science to help us meet some of the big challenges ahead. Science is our passion, and our mission is to help researchers find answers to critical questions about disease that have the potential to raise the quality of life for everyone.

Learn more about Cell Signaling Technology and corporate giving at cellsignal.com/csr

About CST

Cell Signaling Technology (CST) is a private, family-owned company, founded by scientists and dedicated to providing high quality research tools to the biomedical research community. Our employees operate worldwide from our U.S. headquarters in Massachusetts, and our offices in the Netherlands, China, and Japan.

Cell Signaling Technology® and CST™ are trademarks of Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.

SOURCE Cell Signaling Technology

For further information: Rebecca J. Reppucci, MBA, Cell Signaling Technology, Inc., Director of Marketing Communications, Phone: 978-867-2382, email: [email protected], http://www.cellsignal.com

Related Links

http://www.cellsignal.com

