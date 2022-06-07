Celebrating the transfer of Environmental Public Health Services to Fort Frances Tribal Area Health Services

FORT FRANCES, TREATY 3 TERRITORY, ON, June 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) and Fort Frances Tribal Area Health Services are marking Environment Week by celebrating Fort Frances Tribal Area Health Services assuming control of the delivery of Environmental Public Health Services (EPHS) in the communities it serves.

The transfer of EPHS puts decision-making power in the hands of Indigenous governments and organizations, who can then make their own choices about how to deliver programs and services in their communities. Fort Frances Tribal Area Health Services has assumed responsibility for food safety, safe drinking water, healthy housing, public facility inspections, waste and wastewater management, communicable disease control, and emergency preparedness and response for the following communities:

Mishkosiminziibiing First Nation

Couchiching First Nation

Chima'aganing First Nation

Mitaanjigamiing First Nation

Zhingwaako Zaaga' Igan First Nation

Naicatchewenin First Nation

Ojibways of Onigaming First Nation

Nigigoonsiminikaaning First Nation

Manidoo Baa Witi Gong First Nation

Anishinaabeg of Naongashiing

ISC supports capacity development programming to enable communities to adapt plans to their culture and traditions. Core funding from ISC will continue to be provided through ISC's health protection programs to Fort Frances Tribal Area Health Services to support ongoing costs of First Nations service delivery while also maintaining public health support as required.

Quotes

"This transfer of environmental public health services provides flexibility to Fort Frances Tribal Area Health Services to institute program priorities based on their seven core values for Mino ayawin (good health) in the ten First Nations communities they support. Indigenous-led design, delivery and control of services is critical in creating better outcomes for First Nations communities, and this transfer of services is a leading example that others can now follow."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Minister of Indigenous Services

"Environmental Health plays an important role in all aspects of well-being. We have long recognized the links between the health of the environment and the health of our people, which is rooted heavily in Anishinaabe traditions and cultural practice, and the responsibilities and relationship to the land. With the guidance and partnership of our Anishinaabe Nations and Indigenous Services Canada, we are committed to an Indigenous-led Environmental Public Health program in Southern Treaty #3 that is responsive to the unique needs of each community and contributes to our vision of lifelong Mino ayawin."

Kayla Caul-Chartier

Chief Executive Officer

Fort Frances Tribal Area Health Services

