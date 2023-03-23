QUÉBEC CITY, March 23, 2023 /CNW/ - 67 864 individuals from the 17 regions of Québec—young people from elementary school to university, supported by their school staff, and entrepreneurs—overwhelmingly responded to the invitation to participate in the 25th edition of the OSEntreprendre Challenge. Québec's new generation is promising!

This participation speaks to the remarkable mobilization of Québec's educational and economic communities, as well as to the unwavering commitment of the 300 local and regional representatives, the 20 partners, including the Québec government, and the 30 strategic allies of OSEntreprendre.

The juried selection process, which begins at the local level in the next few days, will continue at the regional level in April and at the provincial level in May. Recognition at each level offers the opportunity to discover dynamic young people and diverse entrepreneurial models, some of which may even be located a few steps from where you live!

The 25th edition will culminate on June 7, 2023, at the Palais Montcalm in Québec City during the Desjardins Grand Prize Gala of the OSEntreprendre Challenge, under the honorary co-presidency of Loop Mission co-founders David Côté and Julie Poitras-Saulnier. This electrifying event, hosted by Anaïs Favron, will be a golden opportunity to reveal the provincial prizewinners and introduce inspiring projects and people from all over Québec.

Until then, all those participating in this major Québec movement are invited to proudly display their spirit of entrepreneurship with the #moijosentreprendre affirmation tools made in Québec! #faireaffaireensemble.

About the OSEntreprendre Challenge

OSEntreprendre's mission is to foster the spirit of entrepreneurship in order to help build a proud, innovative, committed and prosperous Québec. Its main activity, the OSEntreprendre Challenge, is a major Québec movement that acknowledges the entrepreneurial initiatives of thousands of participants each year, including young people from elementary school to university and business creators. This major initiative is made possible thanks to the commitment of loyal partners: Desjardins Group (presenting partner), the Québec government (title partner), Québecor, Videotron Business, the Ordre des CPA du Québec and Spektrum Media.

OSEntreprendre is celebrating its 25th year with five initiatives highlighting the extraordinary collective mobilization that supports the evolution of the entrepreneurial spirit in Québec. To find out more, please visit osentreprendre.quebec.

