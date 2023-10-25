Celebrating Connectivity: The Town of Aurora partners with telMAX in groundbreaking ceremony, marking the start of the pure fibre Internet network build

AURORA, ON, Oct. 25, 2023 /CNW/ - The Town of Aurora working in partnership with telMAX, Canada's fastest Internet service provider, broke ground today in Aurora. This is the commencement of a state-of-the-art pure fibre Internet infrastructure project that promises to redefine Internet connectivity to the residents and business in Aurora. This new infrastructure, privately funded by telMAX, will bring cutting-edge technology to the community, offering faster, more reliable and affordable high speed Internet access to both residents and businesses.

Aurora Mayor Tom Mrakas and telMAX CEO Stuart Roberts break ground on the new telMAX fibre network build in the Town of Aurora. (CNW Group/telMAX)

The groundbreaking event marks the initiation of a significant phase in telMAX's mission to deliver exceptional Internet services, further solidifying its position as industry leader in York Region and the wider GTA.

"I'm absolutely thrilled that we've broken ground on this transformative project for our community," said Aurora Mayor Tom Mrakas. "The reality is that residents increasingly need more reliable and faster Internet in their everyday lives, and our businesses need it to stay competitive. I'm also excited that this project will allow us as a municipality to explore new initiatives like offering free Wi-Fi at places like Town Park. Simply put, this is a real gamechanger for Aurora."

telMAX is committed to fostering innovation and pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the telecommunications landscape in Canada. The groundbreaking ceremony is a testament to this commitment and will symbolize the company's dedication to providing its customer with lightning-fast connections and top-tier customer service.

"We are excited to embark on this next step of our development, that will bring a brand-new pure fibre Internet network to the residents and business owners in Aurora," said telMAX CEO, Stuart Roberts. "This project is a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering world-class products and service to our customers. Our communities with the fibre infrastructure we build, attract more investment, adding jobs to the local economy and enhancing the quality of life of its residents. We look forward to bringing our award-winning services to the residents and businesses of Aurora."

As telMAX and the Town of Aurora celebrate this groundbreaking milestone, the company reaffirms its dedication to progress, innovation, and excellence in the telecommunications sector. The future of connectivity in York Region and throughout southern Ontario looks brighter than ever, and telMAX is proud to lead the way.

About telMAX

telMAX, a locally based company headquartered in York Region offers Internet, TV and Home Phone services. telMAX has built its own 100% fibre optic network to serve the residents and businesses of Brooklin, Stouffville, Newmarket and now the Town of Aurora. Using the latest available technology, the telMAX network is capable of delivering speeds up to 10 Gbps. telMAX proudly employs staff from the communities where it operates and is committed to supporting a wide range of community development activities in these towns including participation in events and shows. In 2022 and 2023 telMAX was recognised as the fastest Internet service provider in Canada following an independent assessment by PC Magazine.

SOURCE telMAX

For further information: telMAX Media Contact: Meg Shephard, Vice President, Marketing, Tel: 905-233-7377, Email: [email protected]; Town of Aurora Media Contact: Corporate Communications, Town of Aurora, Tel.: 905-727-3123 ext.4238, Email: [email protected]