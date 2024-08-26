Celebrating 35 Years of Innovation: Microland Marks Milestone with Groundbreaking Solutions and Vision for the Future

BENGALURU, India, Aug. 26, 2024 /CNW/ -- Microland, India's networking pioneer and India's largest specialized IT infrastructure services and consulting company, is celebrating 35 years of providing technological innovation to global business leaders.

Established in 1989, Microland was the first company in India to introduce global networking giants and other technology leaders—such as Novell NetWare, Cisco, Compaq, and Netscape—to the country. Today, with its industry-leading growth and specialization in next-generation technologies such as AI, automated operations, and platform-driven solutions, Microland drives operational excellence, agility, resilience, and productivity for enterprises worldwide. Over 4,600 Microlanders deliver services in more than 100 countries across Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, and North America, offering cutting-edge solutions in networks, cloud, data centers, cybersecurity, services management, applications, and automation.

Microland has continuously evolved over the last 35 years, staying ahead of technology developments to reshape itself and build on its global recognition. Today, as the company marks its 35th anniversary, it returns to its roots as a networking pioneer, shifting its focus from 'Make digital happen' to 'Connect with the best.' Microland realizes that organizations are well on their way to realizing digital adoption. They know that networks underpin the functionality and efficiency of modern digital systems, supporting productivity and innovation at the most fundamental level.

To aid the journey of its clients across a business landscape that demands continuous innovation, Microland has embraced AI. Its latest AI-powered Intelligeni platform represents a groundbreaking shift in IT service operations. At its core, Intelligeni embodies Microland's commitment to innovation, efficiency, and client-centricity. It empowers client organizations with unprecedented insights, proactive problem-solving, unique experience, and autonomous decision-making capabilities. With seven modules, Intelligeni delivers 10x more resilient and efficient digital infrastructure. The Intelligeni platform has been recognized as an Innovator in Avasant's RadarView™ ITOps Services for 2023-24. Engineered and perfected over the last decade, the platform harnesses AI, leading the way to a first-of-its-kind IT services administrator.

Microland has firmly placed itself on the radar of several leading industry bodies and analysts. It has been recognized globally as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Network Services for four years in a row (2020, 2021, 2022, 2023). Based on rigorous, fact-based analysis, Gartner's Magic Quadrant allows technology users to assess the market and its technology providers, understand their differentiators, and narrow their buying choices.

In early August 2024, Microland was awarded the prestigious World Class 5-star rating by the Service Desk Institute (SDI) for the quality of IT service and support operations. Microland is the third company globally and the first company in India to attain this accolade.

Microland has also achieved a gold rating from EcoVadis, underscoring its exceptional performance in Environment and Sustainable Procurement, reflecting its commitment to high Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards. At Microland, cutting-edge AI technology is integrated into every facet of its operations and customer solutions. It is complemented by a focus on embedding sustainability principles throughout all practices, from innovation to implementation. The gold rating from EcoVadis places Microland in the top 5 percent of over 125,000 assessed companies globally.

Microland has sharpened its approach to ESG with the Microland Foundation. This dedicated social development arm forges meaningful partnerships to conceptualize and implement projects that solve society's most pressing problems around education, environment, employability, and health in a measurable, scalable, and sustainable manner. The Foundation uses Microland's technological capabilities to deliver, monitor, and scale its programs.

In a message to Microland on its 35th anniversary, Peter Bendor-Samuel, Founder of Everest Group, said, "Microland excels at integrating technology with services. Where others would use labor, it uses the platforms it has invested in and developed in-house to deliver the services. Result: They are able to deliver robust, high-quality services at lower costs. This pushes them forward as a leader in the technology services space and ensures they can compete with much bigger firms."

Speaking on the occasion of Microland's 35th anniversary, Pradeep Kar, Founder, Chairman, and Managing Director, said, "Microland has evolved and matured over the last 35 years. Today, we are renewing our commitment to our clients, ensuring they connect with the best of tomorrow's networking innovations today."

About Microland

Microland is a pioneering IT Infrastructure services and consulting company headquartered in Bengaluru, India, with a proven track record of delivering tangible business outcomes for 35 years. Today, as enterprises recognize that networks underpin the functionality and efficiency of modern digital systems and support innovation, we provide next-generation technologies such as AI, automated operations, and platform-driven solutions – which drive operational excellence, agility, and productivity for organizations worldwide. Our team of over 4,600 experts delivers services in over 100 countries across Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, and North America, offering cutting-edge solutions in networks, cloud, data centers, cybersecurity, services management, applications, and automation. Recognized by leading industry analysts for our innovative strategies, Microland is committed to strong governance, environmental sustainability, and fostering an inclusive workplace where diverse talent thrives. When businesses work with Microland, they connect with the best talent, technologies, and solutions to create unparalleled value.

For more information, visit www.microland.com

Contact: [email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2488252/Microland_35_years_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Microland

Sobia Sahar, +91 9980594354