CEIMIA Welcomes Government of Canada's "AI for All" Strategy, Emphasizing Trust, Responsible Adoption and Global Alliances

MONTRÉAL, June 4, 2026 /CNW/ - CEIMIA (the Montreal International Center of Expertise in Artificial Intelligence) marks the announcement of the Government of Canada's AI for All strategy as a pivotal milestone in securing Canada's digital future. Announced today, the strategy introduces a framework centered on six core pillars, including Empowering Canadians, Powering Shared Prosperity and Building trusted economic and governance partnerships and global alliances.

The strategy underscores that trust and literacy are the dual foundations of widespread AI adoption. CEIMIA welcomes the government's commitment to strengthening privacy and safety mechanisms, alongside the recognition that AI literacy is an economic and moral imperative in the current technological revolution. By prioritizing skills and workforce development, as well as international alignment, the strategy ensures that the ability to understand and utilize AI responsibly is not restricted to a few, but is broadly shared.

"True digital sovereignty and successful AI adoption can only be achieved when Canadians have both the confidence in the safety of these systems and the literacy to engage with them. By anchoring this strategy in trust and education, the government is ensuring that the technological revolution serves as a tool for prosperity as well as collective progress rather than a source of further inequality. As a leader in working with governments and partners on the use of responsible AI, CEIMIA can contribute to improve literacy and trust through our initiatives in scientific diplomacy around the world."

-- Sophie Fallaha, Executive Director of CEIMIA

CEIMIA was born from Canada's asserted leadership in responsible AI as a founding member of the Global Partnership on AI (GPAI). The 'AI for All' strategy directly aligns with CEIMIA's mission to foster the responsible development and adoption of AI through international collaboration and consensus-building efforts.

As a neutral broker and partnership hub, CEIMIA stands ready to continue to support the Government of Canada in translating this framework into scalable action. By providing policymakers and industry actors with practical, actionable tools that have been tested internationally, CEIMIA will help ensure that Canada's leadership in AI research translates into responsible adoption by SMEs, institutions, and civil society.

About CEIMIA

CEIMIA is a Montreal-based international centre of expertise dedicated to the responsible development and adoption of artificial intelligence. As a neutral broker and a key player in the Global Partnership on AI (GPAI), CEIMIA works with governments, civil society, and the private sector to develop and disseminate practical tools that foster ethical AI for the benefit of all citizens.

www.ceimia.org

SOURCE CEIMIA - Centre d'expertise international de Montréal en intelligence artificielle

Media Contact: Catherine Berbery, [email protected], (514) 880-2372