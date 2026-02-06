Argues Collaborative Economic Development Must Become a Constitutional Principle

QUÉBEC CITY, Feb. 6, 2026 /CNW/ - The Community Economic Development and Employability Corporation (CEDEC) appeared yesterday before the National Assembly committee studying Bill 1, the proposed Québec Constitution Act, calling on lawmakers to ensure that Québec's constitutional future is built on inclusion, collaboration, and economic resilience.

While Bill 1 was the formal subject of the hearings, CEDEC used its appearance to address a broader question: how Québec can strengthen its constitutional vision in a rapidly changing economic and geopolitical context.

"A strong Québec is built on three interconnected principles," stated Line Bouffard, CEDEC Board Member. "Recognition and mutual respect strengthen our vivre-ensemble. Collaboration strengthens economic and social cohesion. Inclusion strengthens Québec's future."

Who the English-speaking Community Is -- Why It Matters

CEDEC reminded members of the National Assembly that the English-speaking community of Québec is a minority language community within Québec that shares the language spoken by the majority of Canadians outside the province. English-speaking Quebecers are a minority because they live, work, and build their lives in Québec, rely on the same public services as other Quebecers, and contribute daily to the province's economic and social vitality.

Ensuring the rights of English-speakers and the vitality of their community, including its institutions, is therefore a matter of constitutional protection, CEDEC emphasized. In that context, CEDEC called on the National Assembly to establish a Committee on the Status and Future of the English-Speaking Community of Québec, mandated to:

Examine the community's recognition and status;

Define Quebec's obligations to its vitality; and

Assess Bill 1 through an inclusive constitutional lens.

Québec Is Building on a Strong Constitutional Foundation

CEDEC also highlighted that Québec already operates within a robust constitutional framework, grounded in the Canadian Constitution, cooperative federalism, and Parliament's recognition that Québec forms a nation within a united Canada.

This framework has enabled Québec to take important measures to protect the French language, assert its autonomy, and develop a distinct social and economic model, while benefiting from shared institutions, national markets, and federal-provincial partnerships.

Linguistic Duality as a Strategic and Economic Advantage

A central theme of CEDEC's presentation was that linguistic duality is not a constraint on economic development or on Québec's constitutional vision. Rather, it is a strategic and economic advantage.

Every day, English- and French-speaking Quebecers work together to expand market access, support entrepreneurship, maintain service infrastructure, improve labour-market participation, and strengthen regional resilience. "These collaborations are not symbolic," stated John Buck, President and CEO of CEDEC. "They are foundational to economic performance and collective prosperity across Québec."

Collaborative Economic Development as a Constitutional Principle

In today's global environment, CEDEC argued, economic development can no longer be treated as just one policy area among many. It has become a strategic imperative that cuts across constitutional, institutional, and intergovernmental boundaries.

For that reason, CEDEC urged lawmakers to recognize Collaborative Economic Development as a key principle in shaping Québec's constitutional future.

As part of its recommendations, CEDEC also proposed the creation of an Advisory Council on the Economic and Labour-Market Development of the English-Speaking Community of Québec, reporting to relevant ministers. The Council would:

Assess the economic impacts of decisions made under Bill 1;

Advise on ways to mitigate any negative effects on the community; and

Ensure alignment with federal support principles under the Official Languages Act.

Looking Ahead

CEDEC concluded its appearance by reaffirming a clear message: recognition strengthens social cohesion, collaboration strengthens the economy, and inclusion strengthens Québec's future.

As hearings on Bill 1 continue, CEDEC confirmed its commitment to working constructively with legislators to help shape a constitutional framework that reflects Québec's diversity, supports economic resilience, and reinforces the foundations of a strong Québec within a strong Canada.

