CDPQ today released its Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2023, titled Driving performance and progress (in French only – English available soon).

In addition to the financial results published on February 22, CDPQ presents an overview of its activities over the last year, which include:

A presentation of CDPQ's depositors and their respective net assets as at

December 31, 2023

A detailed analysis of the overall return and different asset classes

A risk management report

A portrait of CDPQ's activities in Québec, including its main achievement to support the growth of Québec's economy, companies and entrepreneurship, as well as a summary of its investments in Québec

A section on compliance activities

Reports from the Board of Directors and its committees covering strategic orientations, audit, governance and ethics, investment and risk management, as well as human resources management and compensation for senior management and employees

The Sustainable Development Report

Our financial report and the organization's consolidated financial statements

Report on compliance with the Global Investment Performance Standards (GIPS).

The Annual Report Additional Information (in French only – English available soon) for the year ended December 31, 2023, is also published today.

ABOUT CDPQ

At CDPQ, we invest constructively to generate sustainable returns over the long term. As a global investment group managing funds for public pension and insurance plans, we work alongside our partners to build enterprises that drive performance and progress. We are active in the major financial markets, private equity, infrastructure, real estate and private debt. As at December 31, 2023, CDPQ's net assets totalled CAD 434 billion. For more information, visit cdpq.com, consult our LinkedIn or Instagram pages, or follow us on X.

CDPQ is a registered trademark owned by Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec and licensed for use by its subsidiaries.

