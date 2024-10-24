CCTV+: Soar Up to the New Track

BEIJING, Oct. 24, 2024 /CNW/ -- As a representative of new quality productive forces, the low-altitude economy has become an important direction to foster new drivers.

The low-altitude economy has diverse applications in various fields, such as air tours, pilot license training, aerial photography and survey, power line patrol, UAV performance, and UAV short-distance transport.

Gongqingcheng, a vibrant young city, has been actively promoting the development of the low-altitude economy. It has established the first low-altitude economic industrial park in Jiangxi with high standards, and completed Jiangxi's first market-oriented, A1-class runway general airport around Poyang Lake. These initiatives aim to accelerate the formation of industrial cluster effects and innovative ecosystems for the low-altitude economy.

SOURCE CCTV+

