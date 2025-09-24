CCTV+: Pinghu Hosts Watermelon Lantern Festival and Youth Talent Competition

BEIJING, Sept. 24, 2025 /CNW/ -- On the morning of September 21, the 2025 Watermelon Baby: I Am an Heir to Chinese Culture Talent Competition was staged at the Jinpinghu Grand Theatre inside the Pinghu Media Center. The event featured a program of vocal performances, dance, theater, and other presentations. The "Watermelon Baby" competition is a signature event of the Pinghu Watermelon Lantern Folk Culture Series, which has grown over the years into a well-known public festival drawing broad community participation. This year's competition was once again filled with highlights. In the preliminary rounds, nearly 100 young participants delivered individual performances showcasing a variety of artistic skills . At the finals that day, 12 contestants took the stage, demonstrating the vitality and creativity of China's younger generation .

This year's Pinghu Watermelon Lantern Folk Culture Series was held under the theme "Innovation and Breakthrough: Building Dreams in Pinghu." The program comprised more than 20 activities across three sections – "A New Journey in the Cloud," "A Thousand Sails in Splendor," and "Lanterns Lighting the Starry Sky." The events took place between September 19 and 22.

