CCTV+: Echoes of Jiangxi | Eastern Florence

BEIJING, Aug. 2, 2024 /CNW/ -- In 1595, during the Wanli Period of the Ming Dynasty, an Italian man named Matteo Ricci came across Nanchang by chance. He was impressed by the spacious streets and the flourishing literature of the city. He wrote to his friends in Europe, highlighting that, as the capital of Jiangxi Province, Nanchang's area should be twice as large as Florence. Despite its commerce not being as advanced as that of Guangzhou, Nanchang boasted spacious and clean streets.

Ricci also visited the Wanshou palace and wrote in his biography, "The temple is magnificent, bustling with businesses inside and out, as if there is a fair every day. It's truly vibrant." Consequently, the story of Nanchang and the Wanshou Palace made its debut to Europe through Ricci's biography.

The Wanshou Palace has witnessed a thousand years of history of Nanchang City. As the ancient coordinate of Nanchang, the Wanshou Palace historical and cultural block has seen the prosperity and change of commerce and trade, carrying the hustle and bustle and China-chic charm of Nanchang. The ancient and modern civilizations are interwoven, tradition and innovation coexist, showing the unique charm and infinite possibilities of Nanchang.

When a Chinese girl encounters a foreign girl "time-traveled" from the Ming Dynasty in the Wanshou Palace, what kind of intriguing story will unfold between them?

