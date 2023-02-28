CCSMH Announces $2.5 Million Investment from the Government of Canada to Support the Mental Health of Seniors

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canadian Coalition for Seniors' Mental Health (CCSMH) today announced they have received $2.5 million in funding from the Public Health Agency of Canada. With these funds, CCSMH will support best practices in mental health promotion and prevention and treatment through the review, updating and creation of best practice guidelines related to anxiety, behavioural symptoms of dementia, depression and substance use disorders. They will translate this evidence into tools, resources and training to improve the mental health of older adults in Canada.

Seniors' mental health is a key health and wellness issue in Canada. Older adults are the fastest growing segment of Canadian society and COVID-19 has had a profound impact on the mental health of this population. The pandemic was associated with increased anxiety, depression and substance use, as well as reports of worsening of behavioral symptoms of dementia.

CCSMH, recognizing the importance of accurate and meaningful information, will present best practice information to older adults and caregivers through a variety of multimodal tools to help them meet their mental health needs. Claire Checkland, executive director of CCSMH notes, "This funding will help provide healthcare professionals with the tools they need to better support the prevention, assessment and treatment of older adults at risk of, or living with, mental health challenges or illnesses."

Through this project, CCSMH is engaging with older adults and caregivers, healthcare providers, and community organizations across Canada to deliver guidelines and tools that will address the stigma around aging and mental health, empower older adults to take steps to support mental health and well-being, and establish best practices for the mental health care of older Canadians.

Dr. David Conn, project lead, co-chair of the CCSMH and executive vice president of education at Baycrest states, "While creating best practice guidelines is very important, this grant will also support the vital dissemination of these recommendations and empower older adults by providing them with useful information on dealing with mental health problems and encouraging them to get help when needed".

The Honourable Kamal Khera, Federal Minister of Seniors, notes the "Canadian Coalition for Seniors' Mental Health is helping to improve understanding among healthcare providers and caregivers about the unique mental health challenges faced by older adults."

The Canadian Coalition for Seniors' Mental Health (CCSMH) is a not-for-profit organization whose mission is to promote the mental health of seniors by connecting people, ideas and resources. CCSMH believes that mental illness is not a normal part of aging. All seniors have the right and deserve to receive services and care that promotes their mental health and responds to their mental illness needs. www.ccsmh.ca

